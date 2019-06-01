Triad girls soccer finishes third at state tournament

Senior midfielder Katie Rogers scored on a penalty kick with just over 24 minutes remaining in the second half Saturday to lift the Triad Knights past Joliet Catholic 3-1 in the third-place game at the Class 2A girls state soccer tournament.

Playing on the same field at North Central College in Naperville where they won the second of their two state championships two years ago, the Knights (20-4-3) erased an early deficit when Lydia Smith scored on an unassisted goal with 57 seconds remaining in the first half.

Rogers’ goal midway through the second half gave Triad the lead for good, and Smith added an insurance tally, also unassisted, with 10 minutes remaining.