Waterloo, Edwardsville claim sectional baseball titles

Waterloo ace Drake Downing allowed four hits in a complete-game effort Saturday, and the Bulldogs got a 3-1 win over Carbondale in the title game of the Class 3A Salem baseball sectional.

Ty Kueper and Brad Hausman each drove in a run to highlight a three-run third inning for Waterloo (22-12), which will take on Effingham (24-9) at 4 p.m. in the Sauget super-sectional at GCS Ballpark.





Edwardsville defeats Normal West

Junior first baseman Drake Westcott hit a pair of home runs and finished the day with six RBIs as Edwardsville captured the Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Sectional title Saturday with a 12-8 win over Normal West.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Westcott belted a grand slam home run in the second inning and added a two-run blast in the sixth inning for the Tigers (34-5), who will take on Chicago Marist at the Lincoln-Land College Super-Sectional in Springfield at 6 p.m. Monday.