Edwardsville seniors Josh Ohl and Dalton Wallace drove in runs in the seventh inning Monday and the Tigers defeated Chicago Marist 6-5 at the Class 4A Lincoln Land Baseball Super-Sectional in Springfield.

The win moves the Tigers (35-5) into the Class 4A State Baseball Tournament which begins Friday at Route 66 Stadium in Joliet. The Tigers will take on Hampshire beginning at 5 p.m.