Belleville East tennis reunion and fundraiser set for July 27

.tennis ball on a tennis court





The Belleville East High School tennis programs will host a reunion and fundraiser on July 27 at the East tennis courts.

The event is open to all former Belleville East tennis players, their families, and friends from the past 53 years. It will include a doubles tournament from 3-6 and will be followed with a social gathering at 7 p.m. at Silver Creek Saloon.

For information, and to register, persons should visit the tennis team Face book page “Belleville East Tennis Alumni.”

Coaches from all 53 years will be in attendance: Girls coaches from 1980 on--Rita Menke, Mike Thompson, Dan Skaer, Rebecca Wendel Shrader, and Ross Peters. Also our only two boys coaches--Dan Skaer and Mike Thompson along with current assistant Dave Spitze.