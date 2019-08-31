East St. Louis passes first big test with win over Class 7A power Batavia

East St. Louis junior Tyler Macon carries the ball during a state quarterfinal game against Mount Carmel in Chicago last year. Ranked as the No. 19 player in the Class of 2021 by 247 Sports, Macon threw for over 2,400 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for more than 1,200 yards and 16 scores a year ago. Macon and the Flyers are gunning for a ninth state championship in 2019. Photo by Chris Johns

Versatile junior East St. Louis quarterback Tyler Macon started the season where he left off a year ago in the Flyers opening night showdown with the Batavia Bulldogs.

The No. 19 ranked junior in the state by 247 Sports, Macon threw three touchdown passes to help lead the Flyers to a 31-17 win Saturday at Batavia High School.

East St. Louis, which won the Class 7A state championship in ‘16 only to drop quarterfinal round games to Chicago Mount Carmel in each of the past two seasons, is currently ranked No. 1 along with defending state champion Joliet Catholic in Class 5A.

On Saturday, the Flyers (1-0) showed once again that they can compete in any class.

Macon capped the Flyers opening drive with a 7-yard scoring run and later tossed a 50-yard scoring pass to Cameron Lovett as East St. Louis scored the first 19 points of the game and never looked back

Batavia, which finished 12-1 a year ago, entered the game ranked second in the Class 7A state preseason poll.

East St. Louis senior running back DeMonta Witherspoon added a 46-yard touchdown run as part of the Flyers first quarter barrage. Witherspoon finished the night with 226 yards rushing on just 16 attempts.

Macon, who competed 15 of 25 passes for 277 yards, added scoring passes of 19 yards to Lovett and 19 yards to junior Keantez Lewis. Both TD passes came in the third quarter