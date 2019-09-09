Mascoutah Athletic Director Scott Battas earns Illinois Principals Association honor

Giving up the screen: Mascoutah athletic director challenges kids to get outside this summer The M-Town Outdoor Challenge is Mascoutah High School athletic director Scott Battas' project to encourage kids to play outside. Twice a week, he ventures into the community to give them prizes and recognition on social media. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The M-Town Outdoor Challenge is Mascoutah High School athletic director Scott Battas' project to encourage kids to play outside. Twice a week, he ventures into the community to give them prizes and recognition on social media.

Scott Battas has walked the halls of Mascoutah High School as a student and continues to now as a teacher and coach.

He spent seven years as the head football coach and for the past six years, held the position as the the Indians athletic director.

For Battas, Mascoutah High School is home.

“No matter what the future brings or where I am 20 years from now, Mascoutah and Mascoutah High School will always be home,’’ Battas said. “It’’s where I learned to be a good person, it’s where I learned to work hard, it’s where I learned to take advantage of opportunities, it’s where I learned to be a man and its where my parents chose to raise me.

“That’s probably the most important part of it.”

Instrumental in several projects within the Mascoutah athletic department during his tenure, including upgrading of the athletic facilities, Battas has been named as the Illinois Principals Association Athletic Director of the Year for the Southwestern Region.

The honor is the second in the past few weeks for Battas, 39, who was listed as one of Coach and Athletic Director Magazine’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2019. The list which includes coaches, administrators and leaders from throughout the nation dedicated to improving their organizations and helping their students both on and off the field.

Sponsored by the Right Stuff, the Sports 40 Under 40 honorees were recognized at the recent National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Convention.

“I really have no idea who nominated me for the 40 under 40 honor. I wish I did. It’s great to be recognized with all of those outstanding individuals,’’ Battas said. “Then last night (Wednesday), I learned I had won the principals’ award. It makes me a little uncomfortable because there are a lot of great AD’s out there who are deserving but don’t get recognized because they don’t have the resourced available to them.

“One of the things I think we do a really good job of here is utilizing our resourced then maximizing them.”

Mascoutah High School Principal Brandon Woodrome said Battas is deserving of the honor for the Southwestern Illinois Region.

“In many ways, he is the athletic director for the entire Mascoutah Community,” Woodrome said. “His enthusiasm and passion are contagious and there is no one more deserving of the recognition.”

A 1997 graduate of Mascoutah, Battas has not ruled out a return to coaching football in the future. As for now, Battas says he is blessed and happy to help out with his 5-year-old son Beau’s football team while working at Mascoutah High School.

“To receive an honor voted on and selected by your peers makes this even more special,’’ Battas said. “I’m just very thankful. I have a very supportive family, a very supportive administration and school board, the staff, our secretary, our principal ... they area all great people.’’