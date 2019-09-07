Cahokia can’t overcome Chaminade’s good fortune at Gateway Scholars Classic

Cahokia football touchdown pass Cahokia quarterback Chris Bradley connects with receiver Le'Tarius Conway for a touchdown against Chaminade at the Gateway Scholars Classic in East St. Louis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cahokia quarterback Chris Bradley connects with receiver Le'Tarius Conway for a touchdown against Chaminade at the Gateway Scholars Classic in East St. Louis.

Chaminade coach Antoine Torrey had a simple offensive game plan heading into the Red Devils’ showdown with Cahokia Saturday at the Gateway Scholars Classic.

Torrey wanted to get star running back Loren Fortune off to a fast start. The 5-10, 180-pound Fortune never slowed down.

Fortune caught four touchdown passes from senior Brady Cook and finished with five scores to lead the Red Devils to a 41-22 win over the Commanches at Clyde Jordan Stadium in East St. Louis.

“Which one was my favorite? They’re all special. But I guess if I had to choose it was down there,’’ Fortune said nodding towards the south end zone. “The 78-yard touchdown pass ... that was never supposed to happen.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I had five touchdowns today. But if it would have taken six, I was ready to do that.’’

Cook, a University of Missouri recruit who finished the day 16-of-25 for 334 yards, also shined for Chaminade, which finally put the pesky Comanches away for good when reserve running back Amar Johnson tallied on a 56-yard run with just under three minutes remaining.

The win lifts Chaminade to 2-0 and comes one week after a 50-6 victory over Belleville East.

“We played well last week but I wasn’t satisfied at how he (Fortune) finished the game. We wanted to get him off fast today and get him a lot of touches early,’’ Torrey said. “Cahokia is a very fast and athletic football team and we gave them a couple of big plays.

“Aside from that I thought our defense did a good job of containing them. They scored on the kickoff return. It was a good effort by the kids. Now we’ve got a short week to prepare for CBC.’’

Chaminade will host Christian Brothers College Prep (CBC) on Thursday.

Cahokia (1-1) also played well in spurts on Saturday. After watching Fortune score on pass plays of 17 and 59 yards, coach John Clay’s team rallied to within one touchdown twice in the second half.

Sophomore Quinton Jones caught a 66-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Chris Bradley early in the third quarter to cut the lead to 14-8. And, following Fortune’s third touchdown catch, a 52-yard bomb, Jones returned the ensuing kickoff 84-yards for a score.

The big run cut the Red Devils’ lead to 22-16. But Cahokia would get no closer as Fortune, who finished with eight catches for 246 yards, was just too much.

“They (Chaminade) just wore us down, I think, in the second half,’’ Comanches coach John Clay said. “I was pleased at how we kept battling and fighting back. That was great to see and (Quinton) Jones really had a nice game for us.

“He’s a little guy, but showed us last year that he could play. Now we’ll just take what we learned today and come back even better next week.’’

Bradley added a 66-yard touchdown strike to Steve McCall in the fourth quarter for Cahokia’s final score of the day.’