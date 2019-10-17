High School Sports
Althoff leads local contingent into IHSA State Golf Tournament
After winning back-to-back Class 2A state titles in 2011-12, the Althoff Crusaders golf team would like nothing better than to end the decade with another championship.
That quest begins Friday in another class and a different golf course when the Crusaders compete in the Class 1A State Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
Junior Avery Irwin, who won a regional title 10 days ago with a 69 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton, will lead the Crusaders attack along with senior Jack Bruening. Gibault junior Alex Sweeney and Antonio Ybarra are competing as individuals in the 36-hole event which concludes on Saturday with the final 18 holes.
The Class 1A event is one of five state finals being held this weekend. Following is a brief look at the other local players and teams competing at state final events.
Class 2A boys
Site: Weibring Golf Course, Normal
Local teams: None
Individuals: Jaxton Black, Jr. (Highland), Evan Sutton, Jr. (Highland); Garrett Wood, Jr. (Triad)
Class 3A boys
Site; Den at Fox Creek Golf Course, Bloomington
Local teams: None
Local Individuals: Caden Cannon, Soph. (O’Fallon); Trevor Laub,, Sr. (Edwardsville), William Messinger, Jr. (Belleville East), Logan Lowery, Sr. (O’Fallon)
Class 1A girls
Site: Red Tail Run Golf Course, Decatur
Local teams: Marquette
Local Individuals: Chloe Kraus, Jr. (Okawville), Casey Wagner, Sr. (Columbia),
Class 2A girls
Site: Hickory Point Golf Course, Decatur
Local teams: Edwardsville, O’Fallon
Local Individuals: Sophia Florek, Frosh. (Mascoutah), Destiny Johnson, Sr. (Collinsville)
