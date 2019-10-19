Mater Dei edges Althoff to win Class 1A state golf championship

Mater Dei junior Ian Berndsen and senior Nathan Rivera each had rounds under 80 while two teammates also turned in solid rounds as the Knights edged rival Althoff to win the Class 1A state golf championship Saturday at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.

The Knights’ Nos. 3 and 4 players, Bernsden shot a 78 and Rivera added a 79 for the Knights, who placed third behind Althoff at the Ziegler-Royalton Sectional on Monday and were paired with the Crusaders and Carmi White County on Saturday.

The state golf title is the second in school history for Mater Dei, which won the Class 1A title in 1993.

Carter Goebel added an 81 and Grant Goebel chipped in with an 84 for the Knights who finished with a 36-hole score of 643, one stroke lower than Althoff (644). Both schools shot a 322 on Saturday.

“It was close all day. We were paired with Mater Dei and Carmi, so there were no surprises,’’ Althoff coach Dan Polites said. “Congrats to Mater Dei. They played very well and Ian (Bernsden) and Nathan (Rivera) both played very well.

“I’m proud of my team. We’ve got three seniors who are pretty sad right now, but there are 193 teams in the state. To be able to place second is an excellent accomplishment.’’

Althoff, whch won back-to-back Class 2A state crowns in 2011 and 2012, was led by senior Jack Bruening and junior Avery Irwin who posted identical 36 hole totals of 156. The Crusaders pair finished tied for 16th in the individual competition.

George Orlet (166) and Max Bruening (170) rounded out the Crusaders’ top four scores.

Class 2A Boys

Highland junior Evan Sutton shot a 77 on Saturday to tie for 26th place at the Class 2A event held at Weibring Golf Course in Normal. Triad standout Garrett Wood tied for 40th with a two-round score of 158.

Class 3A Boys

O’Falon senior Logan Lowery shot a 1-over par 73 Saturday and finished 12th overall with a 36-hole score of 150 as he led the way for local players at the Class 3A finals at Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.

Edwardsville’s Trevor Laub was 44th with a 160 total.

Class 2A Girls

O’Fallon senior Brianna McMinn shot a 77 Saturday to finish with a two-round score of 158 as she led the O’Fallon Panthers to a sixth place finish at the girls state finals at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.

Junior Chloe Davidson scored a 163 total for O’Fallon which finished with a team score of 646. The Panthers were just 10 strokes behind Loyola Academy which earned the third place trophy with a 636 score..

Edwardsville sophomore Riley Lewis had a two round score of 153, tying her for 15th place.