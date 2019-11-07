High School Sports

Edwardsville to begin quest for third state soccer title against West Chicago

EDWARDSVILLE

The Edwardsville Tigers will make their first appearance in the Class 3A State Soccer Tournament in six years beginning Friday when they take on the West Chicago Wildcats in a semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School.

Edwardsville (20-4-1), which defeated Wheeling in the ‘13 state title game, is making its 10th trip to the state finals and will take on West Chicago team (22-3-1) which is in the state semifinals for the first time.

The Edwardsville-West Chicago game is set for 5 p.m. and will be followed by Chicago St. Patrick (25-2-3) playing Berwyn-Cicero Morton (22-3-1) in the other semifinal at 7 p.m. The title game is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. The third place game is at 5 p.m.

Following is a closer look at the teams competing at the Class 3A state tournament

Edwardsville (20-4-1)

Coach: Mark Heiderscheid (20 years, 318-93-48)

Classification Enrollment: 2365

Nickname: Tigers

Colors: Orange/Black

Conference: Southwestern

Last year’s advancement: Lost to Collinsville 2-1 in sectional semifinal

State Tournament history: The is the Tigers 10th trip to the state tournament

Players to watch: Jr. Forward Brennan Weller (15 goals, 5 assists, 35 points); Sr. Midfielder Jakob Doyle (11 goals, 4 assists, 26 points)‘; Sr. Forward: Cooper Nolan (20 goals, 7 assists, 47 points); Sr. Goalie: Tyler Frolik (11 goals allowed 47 saves)

West Chicago (22-2-3)

Coach Jose Villa (82-74-30)

Classification Enrollment: 2042.5

Nickname: Wildcats

Colors: Navy Blue/White

Conference: Upstate Eight

Last year’s advancement: Lost to Benet Academy in regional semifinal

State tournament history: This is the Wildcats first trip to the state tournament

Players to watch: Sr. Midfielder: Jessie Hernandez (12 goals, 7 assists, 31 points); Sr. Midfielder: Jahir Martinez (13 goals, 15 assists, 41 points)‘; Sr. Midfielder: Moises Morfin (14 goals, 8 assists, 36 points); Goalie: Luis Parra (11 goals allowed 73 assists)

Berwyn-Cicero Morton (22-3-2)

Coach Jim Bageanis (3rd (65-7-6)

Classification Enrollment: 8196

Nickname: Mustangs

Colors: Maroon/White

Conference: West Suburban

Last year’s advancement Lost to Oak Park River Forest 1-0 in sectional semi

State tournament history: This is the Mustangs eighth trip to the state finals

Players to watch: Sr. Midfielder: Erwin Zizumbo (31 goals, 11 assists, 73 points); Jr. Midfielder: Christian Perez (12 goals, 18 assists, 42 points); Soph. defender Juan Ramiez (11 goals, 12 assists, 34 points);’Jr. Goalie: Andres Calderon (20 goals allowed, 96 saves)

Chicago St. Patrick (25-2-3)

Coach: Kyle McClure (6th years, 89-59-11)

Classification Enrollment: 2126.85 (M)

Nickname: Shamrocks

Colors: Green/Gold

Conference: East Suburban Catholic

Last year’s advancement: Lost to Libertyville 2-1 in supersectional

State Tournament History: This it the Shamrocks second trip to the state tournament

Players to watch: Jr. Forward: Sebastion Estrada (12 goals, 5 assists, 29 points); Sr. Forward: Aaron Moreno (16 goals, 21 assists, 53 points); Jr. defender: Joshua Torres (37 goals, 18 assists, 92 points); Goalie: Jr. Jorge Caberra (26 goals allowed, 96 saves)

Profile Image of Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle has worked at the Belleville News-Democrat for 32 years as a sports writer. Dean graduated from SIUE with a double major in journalism and English, is married and lives in Belleville.
  Comments  