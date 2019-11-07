High School Sports
Edwardsville to begin quest for third state soccer title against West Chicago
The Edwardsville Tigers will make their first appearance in the Class 3A State Soccer Tournament in six years beginning Friday when they take on the West Chicago Wildcats in a semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School.
Edwardsville (20-4-1), which defeated Wheeling in the ‘13 state title game, is making its 10th trip to the state finals and will take on West Chicago team (22-3-1) which is in the state semifinals for the first time.
The Edwardsville-West Chicago game is set for 5 p.m. and will be followed by Chicago St. Patrick (25-2-3) playing Berwyn-Cicero Morton (22-3-1) in the other semifinal at 7 p.m. The title game is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. The third place game is at 5 p.m.
Following is a closer look at the teams competing at the Class 3A state tournament
Edwardsville (20-4-1)
Coach: Mark Heiderscheid (20 years, 318-93-48)
Classification Enrollment: 2365
Nickname: Tigers
Colors: Orange/Black
Conference: Southwestern
Last year’s advancement: Lost to Collinsville 2-1 in sectional semifinal
State Tournament history: The is the Tigers 10th trip to the state tournament
Players to watch: Jr. Forward Brennan Weller (15 goals, 5 assists, 35 points); Sr. Midfielder Jakob Doyle (11 goals, 4 assists, 26 points)‘; Sr. Forward: Cooper Nolan (20 goals, 7 assists, 47 points); Sr. Goalie: Tyler Frolik (11 goals allowed 47 saves)
West Chicago (22-2-3)
Coach Jose Villa (82-74-30)
Classification Enrollment: 2042.5
Nickname: Wildcats
Colors: Navy Blue/White
Conference: Upstate Eight
Last year’s advancement: Lost to Benet Academy in regional semifinal
State tournament history: This is the Wildcats first trip to the state tournament
Players to watch: Sr. Midfielder: Jessie Hernandez (12 goals, 7 assists, 31 points); Sr. Midfielder: Jahir Martinez (13 goals, 15 assists, 41 points)‘; Sr. Midfielder: Moises Morfin (14 goals, 8 assists, 36 points); Goalie: Luis Parra (11 goals allowed 73 assists)
Berwyn-Cicero Morton (22-3-2)
Coach Jim Bageanis (3rd (65-7-6)
Classification Enrollment: 8196
Nickname: Mustangs
Colors: Maroon/White
Conference: West Suburban
Last year’s advancement Lost to Oak Park River Forest 1-0 in sectional semi
State tournament history: This is the Mustangs eighth trip to the state finals
Players to watch: Sr. Midfielder: Erwin Zizumbo (31 goals, 11 assists, 73 points); Jr. Midfielder: Christian Perez (12 goals, 18 assists, 42 points); Soph. defender Juan Ramiez (11 goals, 12 assists, 34 points);’Jr. Goalie: Andres Calderon (20 goals allowed, 96 saves)
Chicago St. Patrick (25-2-3)
Coach: Kyle McClure (6th years, 89-59-11)
Classification Enrollment: 2126.85 (M)
Nickname: Shamrocks
Colors: Green/Gold
Conference: East Suburban Catholic
Last year’s advancement: Lost to Libertyville 2-1 in supersectional
State Tournament History: This it the Shamrocks second trip to the state tournament
Players to watch: Jr. Forward: Sebastion Estrada (12 goals, 5 assists, 29 points); Sr. Forward: Aaron Moreno (16 goals, 21 assists, 53 points); Jr. defender: Joshua Torres (37 goals, 18 assists, 92 points); Goalie: Jr. Jorge Caberra (26 goals allowed, 96 saves)
