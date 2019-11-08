Defending champion Crystal Lake South blanks Triad in state soccer semifinal

Crystal Lake South senior Alex Canfield scored twice in a four minute span late in the first half and the Gators went on to a 2-0 win over Triad in a semifinal of the Class 2A State Soccer Tournament at Hoffman Estates High School Friday.

Making its first appearance at the state finals since placing third in 2009, Triad (22-3-3) held the defending state champion Gators in check for the first 33 minutes before Canfield broke loose.

Entering play with 32 goals, Canfield took a pass from midfielder Colton Weidner and beat Triad goalie David DuPont from point-blank range at the 33 minute 51 second mark.

Canfield then tallied his 34th goal and raised his season point mark to 86 with an unassisted goal at the 37:25 mark of the opening half. Crystal Lake goalie Carson Hill did the rest, stopping five Triad shots, to record the shutout as the Gators (20-4-4) move into the state title game for the second year in a row.

DuPont made three saves for the Knights while senior midfielder Colton Clark recorded two of the Knights five shots.

Crystal Lake South moves into the state championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m. where it will take on the winner of the Burbank St. Laurence-Lisle Benet Academy game. Triad will play in the third place game at 11 a.m.