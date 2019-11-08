West Chicago rallies past Edwardsville at Class 3A State Soccer Tournament

The West Chicago Wildcats broke a 1-1 tie with a goal early in the second overtime to defeat Edwardsville 2-1 in a Class 3A semifinal at Hoffman Estates High School.

Looking to add a third state championship to the ones it won in 2000 and 2013, the Southwestern Conference champion Tigers got off to a fast start.

Cooper Nolan gave Edwardsville (20-5-1) a 1-0 lead midway in the first half before Wildcats standout Moises Morifin tallied with just under 10 minutes left to tie the score.

The Wildcats (23-3-1) then scored the game winning goal in the second overtime when Brian Nueves scored at the 80 minute 41 second mark.

Edwardsville will take on Chicago St. Patrick in the third place game on Saturday at 5 p.m. West Chicago will play Berwyn-Cicero at 7 p.m. for the state title.