Mater Dei moves a win away from eighth state volleyball championship

The Mater Dei Knights remained on track for an eighth state championship Friday by defeating the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans 25-20, 23 -25, 25-22 in a Class 2A State Tournament semifinal at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Making its 23rd state tournament appearance and in search of its first state title since winning the Class 3A crown in 2011, the Knights (31-9) won the first game and led for much of the second before the Spartans (36-5) rallied late to tie tie the match.

The third and decisive third game was tight early. But a pair of kills by Riley Kleber and a service ace by Audrey Lampe sparked a four-point scoring run as the Knights took the lead at 11-7.

St. Joseph-Ogden rallied to tie the score at 21, but two more kills by Kleber put the Knights into their ninth state championship match. Mater Dei will take on Decatur St. Teresa in the championship game on Saturday at 1:55 p.m. St. Teresa defeated Rockford Lutheran 25-22, 29-27 in the other semifinal.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Tori Mohesky led Mater Dei with 14 kills while Kleber chipped in with nine. Setter Jessie Timmermann added 38 assists.

Mater Dei (31-9)

Coach: Chad Rakers (9th season, 274-71-4)

Classification Enrollment: 408

Nickname: Lady Knights

Colors: Columbia Blue/White/Navy

Conference: (independent)

Last year’s advancement: Lost to Althoff in Cl;ass 3A sectional final

State tournament history: This is Mater Dei’s 23rd trip to the state finals. The Knights have seven state titles

Players to watch: Jr. OPP Myah Helmkamp (137 kills, 19 blocks); Soph. MB: Riley Kleber (163 kills, 66 blocks); Soph. OH: Tori Mohesky (311 kills, 50 aces, 241 digs); Jr. S: Jessie Timmermann (131 kills, 55 blocks, 898 assists, 251 digs)

Decatur St. Teresa (35-5)

Coach Brad Dalton (12 years, 205-139)

Classification Enrollment: 398.475

Nickname: Bulldogs

Colors: Royal Blue/Orange

Conference: Central Illinois

Last season’s advancement :Defeated Grayville, 25-20, 25-15, in 1A Third Place Game

State tournament history: This is the Bulldogs fourth trip to the state finals

Players to watch: Jr. OH: Caleigh Craft (189 kills, 143 digs) Jr. Libero: Grace Busxton (44 aces, 75 assists, 398 digs); Sr. Setter: Lexi Hack (142 kills, 572 assists, 229 digs); Jr. MB: Cami Loo (392 assists, 163 digs); Sr. OH: Abby Robinson (219 kills, 31 blocks, 313 digs)

Rockford Lutheran (35-5)

Coach: Jordan Haverly (3rd year, 92-21)

Classification Enrollment: 362

Nickname: Lady Crusaders

Colors: Purple/White

Conference: Big Northern

Last season’s advancement: : Lost to Forreston, 25-20, 25-20, in Regional Final

State tournament history: This is the Crusaders first trip to the state tournament

Players to watch: Sr. Libero: Katie Angel: (33 aces, 49 assists, 341 digs); Jr. OH: Lauren Spangler (378 kills, 48 aces, 181 digs); Fr. Setter: Kayla Spangler (109 kills, 33 aces, 608 assists, 259 digs)