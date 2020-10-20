IHSA will allow athletes to compete on school and non-school teams in 2021

Athletes in Illinois who thought they would have to make a choice between competing for their club team or high school teams next spring and summer can breathe easier.

Now they will be able to do both.

The Illinois High School Board of Directors on Monday voted to provide a one-time accommodation to the IHSA’s Independent Team By-law in some sports for the 2021 season only.

The Board’s accommodation to the IHSA Independent Team By-law (3.100) will be applicable for the 2020-21 school year only and will grant specific exemptions to spring and summer season sports.

Sports competing in the IHSA’s 2021 spring season (football, boys soccer, girls volleyball) will be granted the accommodation to participate simultaneously on school teams and non-school teams throughout the duration of their high school season (Feb. 15-May 1).

In addition, sports competing in the IHSA’s 2021 summer season (baseball, softball, track & field, girls soccer, boys volleyball, lacrosse, boys tennis) will be granted the accommodation to participate simultaneously on school teams and non-school teams beginning on June 4. The summer season is slated to run from April 19 to June 26.

“The Board determined it was prudent to make modifications to the independent team by-law for the sports that were displaced from their traditional high school season,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said. “They also came up with what we believe is a reasonable compromise for summer sports. The Board is hopeful that the high school teams will be given priority when conflicts occurs. We believe making a modification now will allow high school coaches and non-school team coaches to begin communication on how they can collaboratively resolve scheduling conflicts.”

Winter sports (basketball, wrestling, boys swimming & diving, cheerleading, dance, bowling, girls gymnastics), which remain in their traditional season, will have no accommodation related to the by-law.

Winter sports announcement to be made Oct. 28

The Board set a special board meeting for October 28 to announce more details about winter sports.

“We understand that student-athletes, coaches, parents, officials, and fans are anxious to learn more details about the plans for IHSA winter sports,” Anderson said. “We feel like we are making positive strides in our discussions with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to be allowed to conduct IHSA winter sports as scheduled. We believe we have a plan to do so safely and want to provide IDPH with ample time to review the winter sports plans, and supportive data, we have provided them. We expect to have a response from IDPH with final recommendations for winter sport plans, including any accommodations and postseason plans, by October 26. We will then reconvene our Board to officially vote and announce that information shortly thereafter.”