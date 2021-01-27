High school basketball games can begin next week, but not in southwestern IL

Illinois high school boys and girls basketball games could begin as early as next week, the Illinois High School Association announced Wednesday.

But not in the metro-east, because the region does not meet the statistical metrics state health officials have determined create lower risk for exposure to COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health had postponed the start of the season in November since basketball was determined to be of higher risk of spreading COVID-19. On Friday, IDPH announced that athletes in regions meeting the metrics for Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan will be allowed to compete.

Not all regions have been cleared for competition for higher-risk sports like basketball. Teams must have seven practice dates before playing games, but the IHSA said practices can begin as soon as possible.

The season for basketball and other winter sports will be abbreviated, with a March 13 end date for basketball, boys swimming and diving, bowling, girls gymnastics and competitive dance and cheerleading. There will be no state tournament series for any of these sports except for dance and cheerleading, which will be held virtually.

And safety mitigations will be enforced. Masks must be worn during practice and competition and there will be a cap at 50 spectators. Individual schools could decide to further limit the number of spectators.

Five of the 11 regions in Illinois were in Phase 4 as of Wednesday. The other six regions that are still under additional safety mitigations are clustered around the Chicago and St. Louis metro areas.

Region 4, which includes the metro-east, is the last region in the state to be moved to Tier 2 mitigations.

Regions move to lower mitigation tiers based on meeting benchmarks for certain COVID-19 data, including lower test positivity rates and higher hospital and ICU bed available.

IHSA’s announcement will affect only districts in regions meeting the criteria. The metro-east is not included.

Illinois is one of the last states in the country to greenlight a high school basketball season this year. In Michigan — now the lone Midwestern state without a set start date — a group of parents, athletes and coaches organized as a group called Let Them Play Michigan and is threatening to file a lawsuit against the state if high school sports aren’t allowed to start, according to MLive.com.