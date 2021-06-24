Althoff, Highland lead southwestern Illinois to 17 spring sports state championships

Members of Althoff Catholic’s girls track team pose on a firetruck during Belleville’s celebrations of the school’s three state championships on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Courtesy of Kathleen Kaiser

Metro-east high schools collected 11 team and six individual state championships this spring after COVID-19 postponed many fall and winter sports, pushing state runs to the spring.

According to the Illinois High School Association, the modified schedules pushed state playoffs further into June than they’ve ever played before.

Althoff Catholic High School secured 1A IHSA state championships in both girls soccer and girls track in June, holding off Timothy Christian in Elmhurst and Winnebago, respectively. Within the Illinois Drill Team Association, which oversees dance and drill teams, Althoff also was the jazz state champion.

The city of Belleville celebrated Althoff Catholic’s three wins on Sunday with a reception and parade, complete with a traditional fire engine ride on West Main Street.

The Highland softball team was the 3A title winner and within IDTA’s AA division, also captured titles in both pom/dance and lyrical/contemporary categories.

The metro-east swept the IHSA state championships in girls soccer. Triad High School is the 2A state champion, and O’Fallon High School is the 3A champion.

Meanwhile, the Freeburg baseball team and the Mascoutah boys track team were both 2A champs.

In track and dance, nine more local athletes were state champions in individual events: