Illinois high school girls basketball polls

Here are the rankings of Illinois high school girls basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 4A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Maine West (8)
|21-0
|80
|1
|2.
|Rock Island
|18-1
|70
|2
|3.
|Edwardsville
|18-2
|56
|5
|4.
|Fremd
|19-3
|55
|3
|5.
|Boylan Catholic
|19-0
|49
|7
|6.
|Montini
|21-3
|45
|4
|7.
|Whitney Young
|15-4
|29
|8
|8.
|Benet
|18-4
|28
|6
|9.
|Mother McAuley
|19-2
|14
|10
|10.
|Hononegah
|19-4
|6
|9
Others receiving votes: Geneva 4, Bartlett 2, Normal Community 1, O’Fallon 1.
Class 3A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|T-1.
|Kankakee (6)
|24-0
|101
|T-2
|T-1.
|Richwoods (5)
|20-2
|101
|1
|3.
|Morton
|18-2
|90
|T-2
|4.
|Bloomington Central Catholic
|19-3
|68
|T-4
|5.
|Charleston
|21-0
|66
|T-4
|6.
|Nazareth
|18-1
|62
|8
|7
|Carterville
|18-3
|38
|7
|8.
|Sandwich
|22-0
|37
|9
|T-9.
|Bethalto Civic Memorial
|19-4
|14
|6
|T-9.
|Burlington Central
|14-5
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: Effingham 4, Geneseo 4, Sterling 4, Breese Mater Dei 1, Columbia 1.
Class 2A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Eureka (9)
|20-2
|117
|1
|2.
|Greenville (1)
|19-1
|93
|2
|3.
|Sullivan (1)
|19-1
|73
|5
|4.
|Chicago Marshall (1)
|13-7
|71
|6
|5.
|Watseka
|19-2
|69
|4
|6.
|Walther Christian
|17-0
|51
|7
|7.
|Hamilton County
|21-1
|42
|T-9
|8.
|Teutopolis
|17-3
|41
|8
|9.
|Harrisburg
|21-2
|40
|3
|10.
|St. Joseph-Ogden
|18-4
|22
|T-9
Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 9, Buffalo Tri-City 8, Pleasant Plains 6, Camp Point Central 6, Carlinville 4, Bismarck-Henning 3, Hamilton 2, Illini West (Carthage) 2, Knoxville 1.
Class 1A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Danville Schlarman (13)
|18-2
|130
|1
|2.
|Jacksonville Routt
|19-2
|105
|T-3
|3.
|Lewistown
|21-1
|97
|2
|4.
|Stockton
|18-3
|83
|5
|5.
|Lanark Eastland
|21-4
|76
|6
|6.
|Goreville
|17-5
|61
|T-3
|7.
|Shiloh
|17-4
|47
|7
|8.
|Illini Bluffs
|19-5
|40
|8
|9.
|Amboy
|20-1
|36
|9
|10.
|Altamont
|19-2
|17
|10
Others receiving votes: Concord Triopia 15, Dakota 4, Centralia Christ Our Rock 3, Aquin 1
