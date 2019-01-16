Girls Basketball

Illinois high school girls basketball polls

By Dean Criddle

January 16, 2019 11:00 AM

Edwardsville head coach Lori Blade.
Edwardsville head coach Lori Blade. Zia Nizami znizami@bnd.com
Edwardsville head coach Lori Blade. Zia Nizami znizami@bnd.com

Here are the rankings of Illinois high school girls basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 4A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Maine West (8)21-0801
2.Rock Island18-1702
3.Edwardsville18-2565
4.Fremd19-3553
5.Boylan Catholic19-0497
6. Montini21-3454
7. Whitney Young15-4298
8. Benet18-4286
9. Mother McAuley19-21410
10. Hononegah19-469

Others receiving votes: Geneva 4, Bartlett 2, Normal Community 1, O’Fallon 1.

Class 3A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
T-1.Kankakee (6)24-0101T-2
T-1.Richwoods (5)20-21011
3. Morton18-290T-2
4. Bloomington Central Catholic19-368T-4
5.Charleston21-066T-4
6. Nazareth18-1628
7Carterville18-3387
8.Sandwich22-0379
T-9.Bethalto Civic Memorial19-4146
T-9.Burlington Central14-51410

Others receiving votes: Effingham 4, Geneseo 4, Sterling 4, Breese Mater Dei 1, Columbia 1.

Class 2A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Eureka (9)20-21171
2.Greenville (1)19-1932
3.Sullivan (1)19-1735
4.Chicago Marshall (1)13-7716
5. Watseka 19-2694
6. Walther Christian17-0517
7. Hamilton County21-142T-9
8.Teutopolis17-3418
9. Harrisburg21-2403
10.St. Joseph-Ogden18-422T-9

Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 9, Buffalo Tri-City 8, Pleasant Plains 6, Camp Point Central 6, Carlinville 4, Bismarck-Henning 3, Hamilton 2, Illini West (Carthage) 2, Knoxville 1.

Class 1A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Danville Schlarman (13)18-21301
2.Jacksonville Routt19-2105T-3
3. Lewistown21-1972
4. Stockton18-3835
5.Lanark Eastland21-4766
6.Goreville17-561T-3
7. Shiloh17-4477
8. Illini Bluffs19-5408
9. Amboy20-1369
10.Altamont19-21710

Others receiving votes: Concord Triopia 15, Dakota 4, Centralia Christ Our Rock 3, Aquin 1

  Comments  