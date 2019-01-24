Girls Basketball

Illinois high school girls basketball polls

By Dean Criddle

January 24, 2019 10:03 AM

Belleville East Nyah Ford drives against Edwardsville Quierra Love during Tuesday’s game at Edwardsville High School.
Here are the rankings of Illinois high school girls basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 4A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Maine West (8)23-0801
2.Rock Island22-1722
3.Fremd20-4614
4.Edwardsville21-2583
5.Boylan Catholic22-1475
6. Montini23-4366
7. Whitney Young17-5327
8. Benet19-5248
9. Mother McAuley20-2159
10. Hononegah20-41410

Others receiving votes: Geneva 1.

Class 3A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
T-1.Kankakee (10)26-01171
2. Richwoods (2)23-2108T-2
3. Morton21-294T-2
4. Bloomington Central Catholic20-3754
5.Charleston21-0725
6. Nazareth21-1696
7Sandwich23-0458
8.Carterville21-3397
9. Bethalto Civic Memorial21-514T-9
10.Sterling18-49NR

Others receiving votes: Effingham 8, Geneseo 5, Burlington Central 4, St. Viator 1.

Class 2A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Eureka (12)22-21381
2.Greenville (1)22-21192
3.Sullivan (1)21-11043
4.Chicago Marshall17-7814
5. Watseka 21-2795
6. Walther Christian22-0786
7. St. Joseph-Ogden20-44510
8.Harrisburg22-3339
9. Teutopolis23-4268
10.Marshall13-717NR

Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 15, Carlinville 11, Pleasant Plains 10, Knoxville 6, Hamilton 4, Illini West (Carthage) 2, Hamilton County 2.

Class 1A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Danville Schlarman (14)21-21401
2.Jacksonville Routt21-21182
3. Lewistown25-11173
4. Stockton21-3934
5.Lanark Eastland23-4815
6.Shiloh20-4617
7. Goreville17-4536
8. Amboy23-1389
9. Aquin21-424NR
10.Altamont22-22210

Others receiving votes: Illini Bluffs 11, Centralia Christ Our Rock 9, Concord Triopia 3.

