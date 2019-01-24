Illinois high school girls basketball polls

Here are the rankings of Illinois high school girls basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 4A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Maine West (8)
|23-0
|80
|1
|2.
|Rock Island
|22-1
|72
|2
|3.
|Fremd
|20-4
|61
|4
|4.
|Edwardsville
|21-2
|58
|3
|5.
|Boylan Catholic
|22-1
|47
|5
|6.
|Montini
|23-4
|36
|6
|7.
|Whitney Young
|17-5
|32
|7
|8.
|Benet
|19-5
|24
|8
|9.
|Mother McAuley
|20-2
|15
|9
|10.
|Hononegah
|20-4
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: Geneva 1.
Class 3A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|T-1.
|Kankakee (10)
|26-0
|117
|1
|2.
|Richwoods (2)
|23-2
|108
|T-2
|3.
|Morton
|21-2
|94
|T-2
|4.
|Bloomington Central Catholic
|20-3
|75
|4
|5.
|Charleston
|21-0
|72
|5
|6.
|Nazareth
|21-1
|69
|6
|7
|Sandwich
|23-0
|45
|8
|8.
|Carterville
|21-3
|39
|7
|9.
|Bethalto Civic Memorial
|21-5
|14
|T-9
|10.
|Sterling
|18-4
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Effingham 8, Geneseo 5, Burlington Central 4, St. Viator 1.
Class 2A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Eureka (12)
|22-2
|138
|1
|2.
|Greenville (1)
|22-2
|119
|2
|3.
|Sullivan (1)
|21-1
|104
|3
|4.
|Chicago Marshall
|17-7
|81
|4
|5.
|Watseka
|21-2
|79
|5
|6.
|Walther Christian
|22-0
|78
|6
|7.
|St. Joseph-Ogden
|20-4
|45
|10
|8.
|Harrisburg
|22-3
|33
|9
|9.
|Teutopolis
|23-4
|26
|8
|10.
|Marshall
|13-7
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 15, Carlinville 11, Pleasant Plains 10, Knoxville 6, Hamilton 4, Illini West (Carthage) 2, Hamilton County 2.
Class 1A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Danville Schlarman (14)
|21-2
|140
|1
|2.
|Jacksonville Routt
|21-2
|118
|2
|3.
|Lewistown
|25-1
|117
|3
|4.
|Stockton
|21-3
|93
|4
|5.
|Lanark Eastland
|23-4
|81
|5
|6.
|Shiloh
|20-4
|61
|7
|7.
|Goreville
|17-4
|53
|6
|8.
|Amboy
|23-1
|38
|9
|9.
|Aquin
|21-4
|24
|NR
|10.
|Altamont
|22-2
|22
|10
Others receiving votes: Illini Bluffs 11, Centralia Christ Our Rock 9, Concord Triopia 3.
