Illinois high school girls basketball polls

Here are the rankings of Illinois high school girls basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 4A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Maine West (6)24-0601
2.Rock Island24-1542
3.Edwardsville22-2434
4.Fremd21-4423
5.Boylan Catholic23-1355
6. Montini25-4336
7. Whitney Young18-5257
8. Benet21-5158
9. Mother McAuley22-2139
10. Hononegah22-4810

Others receiving votes: Geneva 1, Normal Community 1.

Class 3A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Kankakee (6)27-0851
2. Richwoods (3)25-2842
3. Morton22-2733
4. Bloomington Central Catholic22-3604
5.Nazareth22-1516
6. Charleston23-0495
7Sandwich25-0367
8.Carterville23-3238
9. Bethalto Civic Memorial22-5189
10.Sterling19-41110

Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 2, Geneseo 1, Effingham 1, Marengo 1.

Class 2A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Eureka (8)25-2891
2.Greenville (1)24-1782
3.Chicago Marshall18-7744
4.Walther Christian24-0616
5. St. Joseph-Ogden21-4467
6. Sullivan22-3373
7. Watseka22-3335
8.Teutopolis25-4329
9. Hillsboro23-514NR
10.Pleasant Plains22-59NR

Others receiving votes: Harrisburg 6, Stanford Olympia 5, Carlinville 4, Hamilton County 3, Knoxville 2, Piasa Southwestern 1, Marshall

Class 1A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Danville Schlarman (9)24-2901
2.Lewiston24-1803
3. Stockton23-3664
4. Jacksonville Routt 23-3642
5.Lanark Eastland23-4505
6.Shiloh23-4486
7. Goreville19-6277
8. Amboy23-1208
9. Aquin22-4169
10.Illini Bluffs22-513NR

Others receiving votes: Altamont 9, Centralia Christ Our Rock 8, Annawan 3, Concord Triopia 1.

