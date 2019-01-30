Illinois high school girls basketball polls

Here are the rankings of Illinois high school girls basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 4A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Maine West (6)
|24-0
|60
|1
|2.
|Rock Island
|24-1
|54
|2
|3.
|Edwardsville
|22-2
|43
|4
|4.
|Fremd
|21-4
|42
|3
|5.
|Boylan Catholic
|23-1
|35
|5
|6.
|Montini
|25-4
|33
|6
|7.
|Whitney Young
|18-5
|25
|7
|8.
|Benet
|21-5
|15
|8
|9.
|Mother McAuley
|22-2
|13
|9
|10.
|Hononegah
|22-4
|8
|10
Others receiving votes: Geneva 1, Normal Community 1.
Class 3A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Kankakee (6)
|27-0
|85
|1
|2.
|Richwoods (3)
|25-2
|84
|2
|3.
|Morton
|22-2
|73
|3
|4.
|Bloomington Central Catholic
|22-3
|60
|4
|5.
|Nazareth
|22-1
|51
|6
|6.
|Charleston
|23-0
|49
|5
|7
|Sandwich
|25-0
|36
|7
|8.
|Carterville
|23-3
|23
|8
|9.
|Bethalto Civic Memorial
|22-5
|18
|9
|10.
|Sterling
|19-4
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 2, Geneseo 1, Effingham 1, Marengo 1.
Class 2A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Eureka (8)
|25-2
|89
|1
|2.
|Greenville (1)
|24-1
|78
|2
|3.
|Chicago Marshall
|18-7
|74
|4
|4.
|Walther Christian
|24-0
|61
|6
|5.
|St. Joseph-Ogden
|21-4
|46
|7
|6.
|Sullivan
|22-3
|37
|3
|7.
|Watseka
|22-3
|33
|5
|8.
|Teutopolis
|25-4
|32
|9
|9.
|Hillsboro
|23-5
|14
|NR
|10.
|Pleasant Plains
|22-5
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Harrisburg 6, Stanford Olympia 5, Carlinville 4, Hamilton County 3, Knoxville 2, Piasa Southwestern 1, Marshall
Class 1A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Danville Schlarman (9)
|24-2
|90
|1
|2.
|Lewiston
|24-1
|80
|3
|3.
|Stockton
|23-3
|66
|4
|4.
|Jacksonville Routt
|23-3
|64
|2
|5.
|Lanark Eastland
|23-4
|50
|5
|6.
|Shiloh
|23-4
|48
|6
|7.
|Goreville
|19-6
|27
|7
|8.
|Amboy
|23-1
|20
|8
|9.
|Aquin
|22-4
|16
|9
|10.
|Illini Bluffs
|22-5
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Altamont 9, Centralia Christ Our Rock 8, Annawan 3, Concord Triopia 1.
