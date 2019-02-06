Girls Basketball

Illinois high school girls basketball polls

By Dean Criddle

February 06, 2019 10:54 AM

Legendary Edwardsville coach Lori Blade has the Tigers rolling heading into the IHSA postseason
Legendary Edwardsville coach Lori Blade has the Tigers rolling heading into the IHSA postseason Zia Nizami znizami@bnd.com
Legendary Edwardsville coach Lori Blade has the Tigers rolling heading into the IHSA postseason Zia Nizami znizami@bnd.com

Here are the rankings of Illinois high school girls basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 4A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Maine West (8)26-0801
2.Rock Island25-1712
3.Fremd24-4604
4.Edwardsville25-2593
5.Boylan Catholic25-1455
6. Montini26-4426
7. Benet22-5268
8. Whitney Young22-5257
9. Mother McAuley24-2179
10. Hononegah23-41110

Others receiving votes: O’Fallon 2, Belleville East 1, Geneva 1.

Class 3A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Kankakee (9)28-01071
2. Richwoods (2)27-21002
3. Morton23-3833
T-4. Nazareth23-1735
T-4.Charleston24-0736
6. Sandwich26-0527
7.Carterville26-3398
8.Bloomington Central Catholic23-5294
9. Bethalto Civic Memorial23-5294
10.Sterling20-42010

Others receiving votes: Geneseo 2, Effingham 2, Burlington Central 1.

Class 2A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Eureka (11)26-21191
2.Greenville (1)27-11062
3.Walther Christian25-0854
4.St. Joseph-Ogden23-4785
5. Chicago Marshall20-8603
6. Sullivan23-3556
7. Teutopolis26-4548
8.Watseka23-3477
9. Hillsboro24-5259
10.Pleasant Plains25-61310

Others receiving votes: Knoxville 7, Harrisburg 6, Hamilton County 5.

Class 1A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Danville Schlarman (11)26-21101
2.Lewiston26-1982
3. Jacksonville Routt 26-3804
4. Lanark Eastland25-4775
5.Stockton24-4613
6.Shiloh24-4606
7. Aquin24-4519
8. Amboy24-2258
9. Altamont26-316NR
10.Goreville20-7117

Others receiving votes: Centralia Christ Our Rock 5, Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Brimfield 3, Concord Triopia 3, Dakota 1.

