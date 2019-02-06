Illinois high school girls basketball polls

Here are the rankings of Illinois high school girls basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 4A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Maine West (8)
|26-0
|80
|1
|2.
|Rock Island
|25-1
|71
|2
|3.
|Fremd
|24-4
|60
|4
|4.
|Edwardsville
|25-2
|59
|3
|5.
|Boylan Catholic
|25-1
|45
|5
|6.
|Montini
|26-4
|42
|6
|7.
|Benet
|22-5
|26
|8
|8.
|Whitney Young
|22-5
|25
|7
|9.
|Mother McAuley
|24-2
|17
|9
|10.
|Hononegah
|23-4
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: O’Fallon 2, Belleville East 1, Geneva 1.
Class 3A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Kankakee (9)
|28-0
|107
|1
|2.
|Richwoods (2)
|27-2
|100
|2
|3.
|Morton
|23-3
|83
|3
|T-4.
|Nazareth
|23-1
|73
|5
|T-4.
|Charleston
|24-0
|73
|6
|6.
|Sandwich
|26-0
|52
|7
|7.
|Carterville
|26-3
|39
|8
|8.
|Bloomington Central Catholic
|23-5
|29
|4
|9.
|Bethalto Civic Memorial
|23-5
|29
|4
|10.
|Sterling
|20-4
|20
|10
Others receiving votes: Geneseo 2, Effingham 2, Burlington Central 1.
Class 2A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Eureka (11)
|26-2
|119
|1
|2.
|Greenville (1)
|27-1
|106
|2
|3.
|Walther Christian
|25-0
|85
|4
|4.
|St. Joseph-Ogden
|23-4
|78
|5
|5.
|Chicago Marshall
|20-8
|60
|3
|6.
|Sullivan
|23-3
|55
|6
|7.
|Teutopolis
|26-4
|54
|8
|8.
|Watseka
|23-3
|47
|7
|9.
|Hillsboro
|24-5
|25
|9
|10.
|Pleasant Plains
|25-6
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: Knoxville 7, Harrisburg 6, Hamilton County 5.
Class 1A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Danville Schlarman (11)
|26-2
|110
|1
|2.
|Lewiston
|26-1
|98
|2
|3.
|Jacksonville Routt
|26-3
|80
|4
|4.
|Lanark Eastland
|25-4
|77
|5
|5.
|Stockton
|24-4
|61
|3
|6.
|Shiloh
|24-4
|60
|6
|7.
|Aquin
|24-4
|51
|9
|8.
|Amboy
|24-2
|25
|8
|9.
|Altamont
|26-3
|16
|NR
|10.
|Goreville
|20-7
|11
|7
Others receiving votes: Centralia Christ Our Rock 5, Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Brimfield 3, Concord Triopia 3, Dakota 1.
