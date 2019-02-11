Girls Class 1A-2A Postseason Basketball Pairings

Class 1A Pairings
Steelevlle Sectional
Mon., Feb. 11
Goreville 63, New Athens 21
Tue., Feb. 12
Marissa 50, Gallatin County 37
Thu., Feb. 14
Game 3: Goreville vs. Marissa, 7 p.m.
Moweaqua Sectional
Mon., Feb. 11
Hume (Shiloh) [Coop] 68, Effingham (St. Anthony) 45
Altamont 65, Moweaqua (Central A & M) 55
Thu., Feb. 14
Game 3: Hume (Shiloh) [Coop] vs. Altamont, 7 p.m.
Salem Super-Sectional
Mon. Feb. 18
Winner Moweaqua (Central A & M) Sectional vs. Winner Steeleville Sectional, 6 p.m.
Abingdon Sectional
Mon., Feb. 11
Glasford 29, Mendon (Unity) 27
Lewistown 49, Brimfield 47
Thu., Feb. 14
Game 3: Glasford vs. Lewistown, 7 p.m.
Jacksonvlle Routt Sectional
Mon., Feb. 11
Carrollton 44, Lebanon 22
Tue., Feb. 12
Concord 54, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 27
Thu., Feb. 14
Carrollton vs. Concord, 7 p.m.
Brown County Super-Sectional
Mon., Feb. 18
Game 1 : Winner Abingdon (A.-Avon) Sectional vs. Winner Jacksonville (Routt) Sectional, 7 p.m.
State Tournament
Site: Normal (Redbird Arena)
Fri., Feb. 22
Game 1 : Winner Belvidere (H.S.) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Salem (H.S.) Super-Sectional, 11:15 a.m.
Game 2: Winner Mt. Sterling (Brown County) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Pontiac Super-Sectional, 12:45 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 23
Third Place
Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2. 11:15 a.m.
State title game
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 12:45 p.m.
Class 2A Pairings
Red Bud Sectional
Mon. Feb. 11
Nashville 44, Harrisburg 34
Althoff 62, McLeansboro 57
Thu., Feb. 14
Nashville vs. Althoff, 7 p.m.
Tuscola Sectional
Mon., Feb. 11
Sullivan 65, Albion (Edwards County) 43
Teutopolis 61, Pana 36
Thu., Feb. 14
Sullivan vs. Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.
Salem Super-Sectional
Mon., Feb. 18
Game 1: Winner Red Bud Sectional vs. Winner Tuscola Sectional, 7:30 pm.
State Tournament
Site: Normal (Redbird Arena)
Fri., Feb. 22
Game 1 : Winner DeKalb Super-Sectional vs. Winner Jacksonville (Illinois College) Super-Sectional, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: Winner Pontiac Super-Sectional vs. Winner Salem Super-Sectional, 7:15 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 23
Third Place
Game 3 at 5:30 pm: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Championship
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:15 p.m.
