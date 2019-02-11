Girls Basketball

Girls Class 1A-2A Postseason Basketball Pairings

By Dean Criddle

February 11, 2019 10:03 PM

Class 1A Pairings

Steelevlle Sectional

Mon., Feb. 11

Goreville 63, New Athens 21

Tue., Feb. 12

Marissa 50, Gallatin County 37

Thu., Feb. 14

Game 3: Goreville vs. Marissa, 7 p.m.

Moweaqua Sectional

Mon., Feb. 11

Hume (Shiloh) [Coop] 68, Effingham (St. Anthony) 45

Altamont 65, Moweaqua (Central A & M) 55

Thu., Feb. 14

Game 3: Hume (Shiloh) [Coop] vs. Altamont, 7 p.m.

Salem Super-Sectional

Mon. Feb. 18

Winner Moweaqua (Central A & M) Sectional vs. Winner Steeleville Sectional, 6 p.m.

Abingdon Sectional

Mon., Feb. 11

Glasford 29, Mendon (Unity) 27

Lewistown 49, Brimfield 47

Thu., Feb. 14

Game 3: Glasford vs. Lewistown, 7 p.m.

Jacksonvlle Routt Sectional

Mon., Feb. 11

Carrollton 44, Lebanon 22

Tue., Feb. 12

Concord 54, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 27

Thu., Feb. 14

Carrollton vs. Concord, 7 p.m.

Brown County Super-Sectional

Mon., Feb. 18

Game 1 : Winner Abingdon (A.-Avon) Sectional vs. Winner Jacksonville (Routt) Sectional, 7 p.m.

State Tournament

Site: Normal (Redbird Arena)

Fri., Feb. 22

Game 1 : Winner Belvidere (H.S.) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Salem (H.S.) Super-Sectional, 11:15 a.m.

Game 2: Winner Mt. Sterling (Brown County) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Pontiac Super-Sectional, 12:45 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 23

Third Place

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2. 11:15 a.m.

State title game

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 12:45 p.m.

Class 2A Pairings

Red Bud Sectional

Mon. Feb. 11

Nashville 44, Harrisburg 34

Althoff 62, McLeansboro 57

Thu., Feb. 14

Nashville vs. Althoff, 7 p.m.

Tuscola Sectional

Mon., Feb. 11

Sullivan 65, Albion (Edwards County) 43

Teutopolis 61, Pana 36

Thu., Feb. 14

Sullivan vs. Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.

Salem Super-Sectional

Mon., Feb. 18

Game 1: Winner Red Bud Sectional vs. Winner Tuscola Sectional, 7:30 pm.

State Tournament

Site: Normal (Redbird Arena)

Fri., Feb. 22

Game 1 : Winner DeKalb Super-Sectional vs. Winner Jacksonville (Illinois College) Super-Sectional, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Winner Pontiac Super-Sectional vs. Winner Salem Super-Sectional, 7:15 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 23

Third Place

Game 3 at 5:30 pm: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:15 p.m.

Dean Criddle

Dean Criddle has worked at the Belleville News-Democrat for 32 years as a sports writer. Dean graduated from SIUE with a double major in journalism and English, is married and lives in Belleville.

  Comments  