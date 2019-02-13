Illinois high school girls basketball polls

Here are the rankings of Illinois high school girls basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 4A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Maine West (7)
|28-0
|79
|1
|2.
|Rock Island
|26-1
|68
|2
|3.
|Edwardsville (1)
|27-2
|61
|4
|4.
|Fremd
|25-4
|59
|3
|5.
|Montini
|27-4
|50
|6
|6.
|Benet
|23-5
|33
|7
|7.
|Hononegah
|26-4
|27
|10
|8.
|Whitney Young
|23-5
|20
|8
|9.
|Boylan Catholic
|26-2
|19
|5
|10.
|Mother McAuley
|26-2
|16
|9
Others receiving votes: Geneva 3, Springfield 3, O’Fallon 2.
Class 3A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Richwoods (6)
|27-2
|94
|2
|2.
|Kankakee (3)
|30-1
|84
|1
|3.
|Morton (1)
|26-3
|83
|3
|4.
|Nazareth
|25-3
|68
|4
|5.
|Charleston
|27-0
|65
|5
|6.
|Sandwich
|28-0
|50
|6
|T-7.
|Carterville
|26-3
|34
|7
|T-7.
|Bethalto Civic Memorial
|25-5
|34
|9
|9.
|Sterling
|21-4
|18
|10
|10.
|Bloomington Central Catholic
|24-6
|10
|8
Others receiving votes: Geneseo 6, Marian Catholic 2, Sacred Heart-Griffin 1, Burlington Central 1.
