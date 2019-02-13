Girls Basketball

Illinois high school girls basketball polls

By Dean Criddle

February 13, 2019 11:56 AM

Edwardsville’s Quierra Love has led the Tigers to another Southwstern Conference title and a 27-2 record .
Here are the rankings of Illinois high school girls basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 4A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Maine West (7)28-0791
2.Rock Island26-1682
3.Edwardsville (1)27-2614
4.Fremd25-4593
5.Montini27-4506
6. Benet23-5337
7. Hononegah26-42710
8. Whitney Young23-5208
9. Boylan Catholic26-2195
10. Mother McAuley26-2169

Others receiving votes: Geneva 3, Springfield 3, O’Fallon 2.

Class 3A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Richwoods (6)27-2942
2. Kankakee (3)30-1841
3. Morton (1)26-3833
4. Nazareth25-3684
5.Charleston27-0655
6. Sandwich28-0506
T-7.Carterville26-3347
T-7.Bethalto Civic Memorial25-5349
9. Sterling21-41810
10.Bloomington Central Catholic24-6108

Others receiving votes: Geneseo 6, Marian Catholic 2, Sacred Heart-Griffin 1, Burlington Central 1.

