Freeburg’s Lilly Oliver advances to Queen of the Hill 3-point finals

Freeburg High School senior Lilly Oliver made 10 of 15 3-point shots to win the Class 3A portion of the Country Financial 3-Point Showdown Friday at Redbird Arena in Normal, IL.
Held as part of the IHSA girls and boys state tournaments, the annual contest features the the top 3-point shooters in the state who qualify for the state finals by advancing out of regional and sectional tournaments.
One of four Class 3A finalists who qualified during preliminary round on Thursday, Oliver’s 10 3-point baskets were two more than Highland senior Emmy Nyquist who made of 8 of 15 attempts. Maggie Bair of Glanbard South made seven 3-point baskets to place third and Regan Bollant of Chalreston rounded out the four finalists with five.
Oliver advances to the Queen of the Hill finals which will held following the Class 3A third place game on Saturday at Redbird Arena. She will join Class 1A champion Jaydn Mitchell of Flanagan and Class 2A winner Caitlyn Bowersock of Red Hill in the finals. The Class 4A champion will be determined between the Class 4A state semifinals on Friday night.
Oliver is trying to become only the second player from the metro-east to win the Queen of the Hill title. Former Carlyle standout Paige Rakers won the championship in 2012.
