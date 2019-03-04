Lebanon’s Emily Reinneck headlines locals on IBCA all-state team

A mainstay on one of the top Class 1A basketball teams in southern Illinois, Lebanon senior Emily Reinneck has been named as an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association first team all-state selection for the 2018-19 season.
The 5-9 Reinneck, a four-year starter for a Greyhounds program which won four straight regional championships and placed third in the Class 1A state tournament a year ago, averaged 18.2 ppg., 7.3 rebounds and shot better than 57 percent from the field.
A three-sport standout who also plays volleyball and softball, Reinneck helped the Greyhounds finish 22-12 and win the Cahokia Conference Kaskaskia Division championship with an 11-1 record..
Reinneck was one of 18 metro-east area players recognized by the IBCA which released its all-state teams in all four classes ths past weekend during the Class 3A-4A State Tournament in Normal.
Reinneck’s twin sister, Abigail Reineck was chosen as a third team all-state selection. She averaged this season. Gaining honorable mention all-state honors were Gibault junior Ashlyn Wightman and Marissa freshman Bree Portz.
Class 2A
Nashville senior Libby Ahlers, who helped lead the Hornettes to a sectional championship, was chosen as a Class 2A third-team all-state selection.
Teammate Rylee Luechtefeld, was the only other local Class 2A player honored. Luechtefeld was a honorable mention all-state selection. The Hornettes finished the season at 21-11.
Class 3A
After leading the Civic Memoral Eagles to a 28-6 record and another Mississippi Valley Conference title, junior Anna Hall was named to the Class 3A first team all-state squad.
An athletic 5-11 forward, Hall averaged 15.9 points and 9.6 rebounds for an Eagles team which was ranked among the top 10 in the Class 3A state basketball poll all season.
High scoring Jersey Community sophomore Clare Breden and Mater Dei senior Kierra Winkeler were second team all-state selections, while junior guard Kourtland Tyus of Civic Memorial, junior guard Ellie Brown of Highland and Mater Dei junior guard/forward Shannon Lampe were third team selections.
Highland sophomore center Bella LaPorta was an honorable mention all-state selection
Class 4A
Belleville East senior Bryce Dowell and Edwardsville junior Quierra Love were selected as third team all-state honorees while three other Southwestern Conference standouts were also chosen as honorable mention Class 4A all-state selections.
Edwardsville senior Jaylen Toiwnsend and freshman teammate Sydney Harris were honorable mtnion all-state players as was O’Fallon junior forward Kayla Gordon.
