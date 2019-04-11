Girls Basketball
2018-19 News-Democrat Class 3A-4A Girls All-Area Basketball Team
Player of the Year
Anna Hall, Civic Memorial, jr. (17.4 ppg., 9,.4 ppg., 2.7 assists, 56 percent FG)
Coaches of the Year
David Kohnen, Mater Dei and Nick Knolhoff, O’Fallon
First Team
Quierra Love, Edwardsville, Jr. (10.8 ppg., 52 percent FG, 2.4 rpg., 4,2 assists, 3.0 steals)
Bryce Dowell, Belleville East, sr. (18.9 ppg., 58 3-point FG, 2 rpg., 2 assists, 2 steals)
Kierra Winkeler, Mater Dei, sr. (16.,3 ppg. 44 3-point FG, 4.5 rpg., 2.3 assists, 2.2 steals)
Ellie Brown., Highland, jr. (12.4 ppg., 37 3-point FG, 11.7 rpg., 1.9 assists, 1.5 steals)
Second Team
B’Aunce Carter, Belleville East, sr. 14.4 ppg, 55 percent FG,, 6.8 rpg., 2 steals)
Kayla Gordon, O’Fallon, jr. (10.5 ppg., 3.2 rpg., 1.7assists, 2 steals)
Clare Breden, Jersey, soph. (17.7 ppg. 52 percent FG, 3.5 rpg., 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals)
Sydney Harris, Edwardsville, frosh. (12.9 ppg., 53 percent FG, 4.7 rpg.)
Jaylen Townsend, Edwardsville, sr. (13.4 ppg., 55 percent FG 39 3-point FG, 5.3 rpg., 2.3 assists)
Third Team
Ashley Schloer, O’Fallon, sr. (9.4 ppg., 5,4 rpg., 2.6 assists, 3.0 steals)
Kourtland Tyus, Civic Memorial, jr. (10.8 ppg, 54 3-point FG), 3.4 rpg., 4 assists, 3.5 steals)
Shannon Lampe, Mater Dei, jr. (11.9 ppg., 4..6 rpg., 2.5 assists, 2.4 steals)
Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia, sr. (14.9 ppg, 2.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.1 steals)
Mya Glanton, East St. Louis,, sr., (10 ppg., 6.4 rpg., 1.7 assists)
Honorable Mention
Amelia Bell, O’Fallon; Makayla Best, O’Fallon; Chloe Book, Central; Abby Braundmeier, Mater Dei; Harper Buhs, Civic Memorial; Chamya Darough, East St. Louis; Allyson Fehrmann, Central; Nyah Ford, Belleville East; Morgan Hulme, Edwardsville; Dayvianna Jennings Cahokia; Bria King, Collinsville; Caite Knutson. Collinsville; Ivoree Lacey, Alton; Bella LaPorta, Highland; Faith Liljegren, Collinsville; Abby Manns, Jersey; Shaniah Nunn, Belleville West; Lilly Oliver, Freeburg; Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East; Destiny Roberson, Cahokia; Heather Rood, Triad; Hannah Sontag, Civic Memorial; Miah Weems, Central;
