Area loaded with top prep baseball prospects. Here are the ones to watch.

PHILIP REINHARDT, VALMEYER, P-OF
All Reinhardt has done in his first two seasons with the Pirates program is go 15-4 on the mound and been a key player on Valmeyer teams which have twice finished runner-up for a state championship. One of the top prospects in the metro east, Reinhardt hasn’t been bad with the bat in his hands either, hitting .360 and .431, respectively, with a combined 61 RBI in his first two years in a Pirates uniform.
GARRETT WEINER, MARQUETTE, 3B
Steady as they come, this Explorers standout is off and running with a pair of home runs and five RBI in Marquette’s first five games of the season Weiner hit .361 with three home runs and 34 RBI a year ago for Marquette which finished 20-10.
DRAKE WESTCOTT, EDWARDSVILLE, 1B
One of the top offensive players in the state for the past two years, this Tigers junior had another brilliant season in 2018 , hitting .510 (49 of 96) with seven home runs and 34 RBI. Westcott, who finished with a slugging percentage of .896, also coaxed 34 walks, while striking out only 16 times in 132 official at bats.. Already committed to play college baseball at the University of Louisville in two years, Westcott , who hit.435 as a freshman, has 19 home runs and 73 RBI in his first two seasons in a Tigers uniform.
GAVIN BALDWIN, NASHVILLE, OF
One of the top players in the River-to-River Conference, Baldwin is the Hornets’ top run producer and the leader of the Nashville defense. Possessing a keen eye at the plate, Baldwin finished the 2018 season with a .314 average, but led the team in home runs (10) and RBI (46). He also lashed 12 doubles.
NOAH CROCKER, CARLYLE, OF
A Cahokia Conference and all-area selection a year ago, the fleet Crocker is currently hitting .416 for an Indians team which has stumbled out to a 2-3 start. Crocker finished last year with a .420 average with two home runs and 29 RBI. Crocker also finished with a .788 slugging percentage.
JOSH GIBSON, O’FALLON, SS
In the Panthers starting lineup from the beginning of his freshman season, Gibson enters his final year at O’Fallon as one of only a few players returning from a team which won the Southwestern Conference title and was ranked in the top five in the Class 4A state poll before bowing out in the Champaign Supersectional. He’s headed to Missouri State University next season.
EVAN GRAY, DREW GRAY, ZECHARIAH GEORGIAN, BELLEVILLE EAST
This trio of Lancers standouts will be counted on heavily if East is to enjoy the success it had a year ago when it won 21 games and a regional championship. Georgian came on strong, earning second team all-area honors when he hit .363 and drove in 27 runs while playing a solid shortstop. Drew Gray was among the top freshmen in the St. Louis area, hitting .383 with a home run and 17 RBI, while brother Evan, was a mainstay on the pitching staff, while also providing some pop at the plate with a home run and 18 RBI. The Gray brothers have committed to the University of Arkansas.
JOEY KOSSINA, BELLEVILLE WEST, OF-P
Still just a junior, the sky is the limit for Kossina who is off to a red hot start, hitting .462 (6 for 13) for West which opened with three straight wins. Kossina, who batted .360 with eight RBI a year ago, should also be a mainstay in the Maroons starting rotation after going 2-4 with a 4,73 ERA last season.
SHANE WILHELM, COLUMBIA, P-OF
Headed to the University of Missouri later this year where he will be a part of the Tigers baseball program., Wilhelm was 4-2 a year ago with a sparkling 2.96 ERA for an Eagles team which finished 30-4 and went undefeated in the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division. He also hit .435 and was one of five Eagles with more than 30 RBI, finishing with 31. Wilhelm is currently 1-1 with a 2.36 ERA for Columbia which is off to a 4-1 start
JACK COOPER, EDWARDSVILLE, 2B
Somewhat overlooked on the right side of the Tigers infield due to the presence of Wescott, Cooper was a solid force on defense, while providing leadership both on and off the playing field for coach Tim Funkhouser’s team. A solid contact hitter, Cooper batted .336 ans was second on the team in both home runs (4) and rbi (28).
SAM SCOTT, MASCOUTAH, C
With Scott helping to lead the way, the Indians finished 25-8 and tied for second in a loaded Mississippi Valley Conference a year ago. One of the top catchers in the metro-east, the athletic Mascoutah junior batted .392 and led his team in home runs with three and and RBI with 34. Mascoutah is currently 4-0 this season.
JOHN MINOR, MASCOUTAH, P
Currently battling injuries to start his senior season, Minor was one of the best in the MVC a year ago, finishing 5.1 with a 1..34 ERA in 41 innings. Minor also gave up only 37 hits all year while striking out 35 and issuing just 12 walks.
