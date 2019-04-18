Columbia’s Rheinecker, Touchette are perfect in Eagles’ win over Wesclin

Kaelyn Rheinecker struck out 12 batters in a perfect-game against Wesclin. teschman@bnd.com

On a day where Columbia ace Kaelyn Rheinecker was perfect on the mound, senior third baseman Lexi Touchette achieved perfection at the plate against the Wesclin Warriors Monday.

Touchette backed the perfect game effort of Rheinecker by going 6-for-6 with five RBI as the Eagles (14-5) demolished Wesclin 17-0 in a Cahokia Conference softball game at Trenton City Park.





Rheinecker (5-3) struck out 12 of the 21 Warriors hitters she faced in the perfect game effort. She followed that up the following day against Red Bud by allowing just two hits in four innings of relief.

In raising her batting average to .492, Touchette had two doubles for the Eagles who banged out 17 hits. Columbia put the game away in the seventh inning with a 10-run outburst. Teammate Mikaela Kossina added a 4-for-5 effort at the plate and also drove in five runs. She, too, followed up her perfect Wesclin performance by going 2-for-3 at Red Bud.