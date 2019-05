IHSA Baseball Postseason Pairings

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

IHSA Tournament Pairings



Class 1A

Carrollton Regional

Mon., May 13

Game 1 White Hall (North Greene) at (8) Brussels, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: (11) Pleasant Hill at (6) Bunker Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Wed., May 15

Game 3: (1) Carrollton vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thu., May 16

Game 4 at 4:30 pm: (3) Hardin (Calhoun) vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Sat., May 18

Game 5 at 1:00 pm: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 1 p.m.

Morrisonville Regional

Memorial Field

Mon., May 13

Game 1 at 4:30 pm: (10) Edinburg [Coop] at (7) Mt. Olive, 4:30 p.m.

Wed., May 15

Game 2 at 4:30 pm: (2) Greenfield [Coop] vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3 at 6:30 pm: (4) Morrisonville [Coop] vs. (5) Pawnee, 6:30 p.m.

Sat., May 18

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 10 a.m.

Okawville Regional

Mon., May 13

Game 1 : (10) Mulberry Grove at (9) Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.

Wed., May 15

Game 2: (1) Waterloo (Gibault Catholic) vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thu., May 16

Game 3: (4) Okawville vs. (6) Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 4:30 p.m.

Sat., May 18

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

New Athens Regional

Mon., May 13

Game 1 : (8) Marissa [Coop] at (7) Dupo, 4:30 p.m.

Wed., May 15

Game 2 at 4:30 pm: (2) Valmeyer vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thu., May 16

Game 3 at 4:30 pm: (3) New Athens vs. (5) Edwardsville (Metro-East Lutheran), 4:30 p.m.

Sat., May 18

Game 4 : Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 10 a.m.

Greenville Sectional

Wed., May 22

Game 1 : Winner Carrollton Regional vs. Winner New Athens Regional, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Winner Okawville Regional vs. Winner Morrisonville Regional, 6:30 p.m.

Sat., May 25

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 11 a.m.

Springfield Super-Sectional

Mon., May 27

Game 1 : Winner Greenville (Greenville U.) Sectional vs. Winner Mendon (Unity) Sectional, 4 p.m.

Class 1A State Baseball Tournament

Site: Peoria (Dozer Park)

Fri., May 31

Game 1 : Winner Bloomington (Illinois Wesleyan U.) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Lisle (Benedictine U.) 1 Super-Sectional, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Winner Carbondale (SIU) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Springfield (Lincoln Land C.C.) 1 Super-Sectional, Noon

Sat., Jun. 1

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m.

Game 4 : Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Red Bud Regional





Mon., May 13

Game 1 at 4:30 pm: (10) Sparta at (8) Chester, 4:30 p.m.

Wed., May 15

Game 2: (1) Nashville vs. Winner Game 1, 4 p.m.

Thu., May 16

Game 3: (4) Benton vs. (6) Red Bud, 4 p.m.

Sat., May 18

Game 4 : Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m

Zeigler (Z.-Royalton) Regional

Mon., May 13

Game 1 : (9) Pinckneyville at (7) Waltonville [Coop] , 4:30 p.m.

Wed., May 15

Game 2: (2) Campbell Hill (Trico) vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thu., May 16

Game 3: (3) Zeigler (Z.-Royalton) [Coop] vs. (5) DuQuoin (H.S.), 4:30 p.m.

Sat., May 18

Game 4 : Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3,, Noon

Carmi (C.-White County) Regional

Mon., May 13

Game 1 : (7) McLeansboro (Hamilton County) at (6) Mt. Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: (11) Carmi (C.-White County) at (5) Albion (Edwards County), 4:30 p.m.

Wed., May 15

Game 3: (2) Johnston City [Coop] vs. Winner Game 1, 4 p.m.

Game 4 (3) Fairfield vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Sat., May 18

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 10 a.m.

Anna-Jonesboro Regionalal





Mon., May 13

Game 1 at 4:30 pm: (10) Eldorado at (9) Vienna, 4:30 p.m.

Wed., May 15

Game 2 : (1) Harrisburg vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thu., May 16

Game 3: (4) West Frankfort (Frankfort) vs. (8) Anna (A.-Jonesboro), 4:30 p.m.

Sat., May 18

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 1 p.m.

Staunton Regional

Mon., May 13

Game 1: (10) Wood River (East Alton-W.R.) at (7) Piasa (Southwestern), 4:30 p.m.

Wed., May 15

Game 2: (1) Alton (Marquette) vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thu., May 16

Game 3: Staunton vs. (6) Gillespie, 4:30 p.m.

Sat., May 18

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Breese (Mater Dei) Regional

Mon., May 13

Game 1 at 4:30 pm: (9) Carlyle at (8) Roxana, 4:30 p.m.

Wed., May 15

Game 2 : (2) Breese (Mater Dei) vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (4) Belleville (Althoff Catholic) vs. (5) Trenton (Wesclin, 7 p.m.

Sat., May 18

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Greenville Regional

Mon., May 13

Game 1 at 4:30 pm: (10) Litchfield at (6) Vandalia, 4:30 p.m.

Wed., May 15

Game 2: (2) ) Teutopolis vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thu., May 16

Game (3) Greenville vs. (5) Hillsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Sat., May 18

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Newton Regional

Mon., May 13

Game 1: (9)Marshall at (8) Lawrenceville, 4:30 p.m.

Wed., May 15

Game 2; (1) Robinson vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thu., May 16

Game 3: (4) Flora vs. (7) Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Sat., May 18

Game 4 : Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Benton Sectional

Wed., May 22

Game 1 :Winner Red Bud Regional vs. Winner Carmi (C.-White County) Regional, 4 p.m.

Game 2 : Winner Anna (A.-Jonesboro) Regional vs. Winner Zeigler (Z.-Royalton) Regional, 6:30 p.m.

Sat., May 25

Game 3 at 11:00 am: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 11 a.m.

Teutopolis Sectional

Wed., May 22

Game 1: Winner Staunton Regional vs. Winner Greenville Regiona, 4 p.m.

Game 2: Winner Newton Regional vs. Winner Breese (Mater Dei) Regional, 7 p.m.

Sat., May 25

Game 3; Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 10 a.m.

Sauget Super-Sectional

Host: Sauget (GCS Park)

Mon., May 27

Game 1 Winner Benton Sectional vs. Winner Teutopolis Sectional, 11 a.m.

State Baseball Tournament

Site: Peoria (Dozer Park)

Fri., May 31

Game 1 Winner Lisle (Benedictine U.) 2 Super-Sectional vs. Winner Springfield (Lincoln Land C.C.) 2 Super-Sectional, 3 p.m.

Game 2 at 5:00 pm: Winner Rock Island (Augustana College) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Sauget (GCS Park) Super-Sectional, 5 p.m.

Sat., Jun. 1

Game 3 Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 3 p.m.

Game 4 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m.