Edwardsville moves on in regional, Valmeyer is eliminated

Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

The Carrollton Hawks pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh inning to edge the Valmeyer Pirates 9-8 at the Greenville Class 1A Sectional Baseball Tournament.





Riley McCarthy had two hits and two RB for Valmeyer which had placed second in the Class 1A State Baseball Tournament the past two years. The Pirates end the season at 18-15.





Alton Class 4A Regional

No strangers to postseason baseball, Blake Burris and Drake Westcott drove in two runs each as the top-seeded Edwardsville Tigers (31-5) rolled past Quincy 11-1 in a first round game. Grant Schaefer worked the first six innings for Edwardsville, allowing four hits while striking out six.