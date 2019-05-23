Lanxon’s walk-off lifts Belleville West into Class 4A regional title game

Belleville West senior Will Lanxon hit a walk-off three-run home run in the seventh inning Thursday as the Maroons defeated Granite City 4-3 in a semifinal contest at the Class 4A Granite City Regional.

The Warriors (15-19) were on the verge of an upset over West ace Joey Kossina and the Maroons (26-7) until Lanxon came through with the pressure on.

The win lifts West into the title game Saturday against O’Fallon (25-8). The Panthers defeated Collinsville 3-0 on Thursday.





Alton 3, Belleville East 0

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Adam Stilts pitched a one-hit masterpiece as the Redbirds blanked Belleville East 3-0 at the Alton regional.

Alton (14-18) will host Edwardsville in the regional title game Saturday. East closes the season at 18-18.

Waterloo 12, Freeburg 2

Nathan Albrecht, Graham Baker and Trey Kueper each drove in a pair of runs as Waterloo (19-12) ripped Freeburg at the Class 3A Columbia Regional.

The Bulldogs will take on Monroe County rival Columbia for the regional title Saturday. Freeburg ends its season at 18-15.

Highland 7, Triad 2

Kolby Frey scattered eight hits and struck out 10, while Ross Spies drove in a pair of runs to lift Highland past Triad 7-2 in a Class 3A regional game.





Highland (22-13) will take on Mascoutah for the Triad regional title Saturday. Triad closes at 13-23.