Prep Baseball & Softball
Highland knocks out Mascoutah; Gibault advances on walk-off grand slam
Big hits, kicks and jumps
Payne Waldman overcame a rocky start to help Highland win a class 3A regional championship Saturday.
Waldman allowed Mascoutah five runs in the first two innings, then settled into four shutuout innings as his Bulldogs’ teammates rallied a 9-5 win over the Indians.
Jacob Willis knocked in three runs on four hits along the way as Highland rallied from behind with a three-run fourth inning. Kolby Frey, Jack Korte, Ross Spies, Carter Wiegman and Chase Wilson also had RBIs.
The Bulldogs will face Carbondale at the Salem Sectional Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Mascoutah’s season ends at 29-4.
Reinholz leads Gibault to title
Tim Reinholz hit a walk-off grand slam to lead Gibault to the championship of the 1A Greenville Sectional.
Reinholz finished the game 3-for-3 with six RBIs in a Hawks 6-3 win over Carrollton.
Mark Branz got the win in two-thirds of an inning. Reinholz and Nick Weilbacher struck out six batters and walked none the rest of the way.
Gibault (25-8) will face Illni Bluffs at the Springfield Super-Sectional Monday at 4 p.m.
Edwardsville knocks out Alton
Edwardsville scored four runs in the third, two in the fourth an insurance tally in the sixth to defeat Southwestern Conference rival Alton, 8-1, in the championship game of a class 4A regional.
Jacob Kitchen, Max Ringering and Joe Toscana each drove in a pair of runs in the victory. Matthew Boyer got the win for the Tigers, striking out six in five innings.
Edwardsville (32-5) will face Belleville West in the Bloomington Sectional semifinals Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. A neutral site in the metro-east will play host.
Alton’s season ends at 14-19.
