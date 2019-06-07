Efficient Burbank St. Laurence defeats Waterloo at Class 3A State Baseball Tournament

Burbank St. Laurence all-state catcher Matt McCormick highlighted a balanced attack with two hits and a pair of RBIs Friday as the Vikings defeated Waterloo 8-2 in a semifinal game at the Class 3A State Baseball Tournament at Route 66 Stadium in Joliet.

The Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019, McCormick had a run-scoring single in the second inning and added a second RBI in the fifth inning for St. Laurence, which battered three Waterloo pitchers for 13 hits and scored at least one run in each inning.

Leadoff hitter Kyle Montgomery had three hits and scored two runs while slugging first baseman Vytas Valincius also drove in two runs for the Vikings (34-5), who will take on Lombard Montini in the state championship on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

Montini defeated the Dixon Dukes 5-1 in the other semifinal. Dixon will play Waterloo in the third place game on Saturday at 9 a.m.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Waterloo (22-13), making its first state tournament appearance since 2011 when it placed third in Class 3A, went with senior ace Drake Downing who gave up single runs in each of his three innings on the mound.

With McCormick and Valincius adding RBIs St. Laurence put the game away with two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Waterloo scored both its runs off winning pitcher Matt Zahora in the top of the sixth inning. Designated hitter Marcus Heusohn led of with a walk and went to third on a double by Logan Hopfinger. Heusohn then scored seconds later when Josh Wittenauer grounded out.

Bulldogs third baseman Nate Albrecht followed with a single, which scored Hopfinger to make the score 7-2. Vikings reliever Brett Buzzelli then got Logan Kaltenbronn to ground into a double play to end the inning.