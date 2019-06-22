Prep Baseball & Softball
2019 High School All-Conference Baseball Teams
Big hits, kicks and jumps
Mississippi Valley Conference
Catcher
1st team: Sam Scott Sr. Mascoutah
2nd team: John Collins Sr. Jersey
HM: Bryce Zupan Sr. Civic Memorial, Trey Kueper Sr Waterloo
First Base
1st team: Jack Owens Jr. Mascoutah
2nd team: Ty Kueper Sr. Waterloo
HM: Chandler Powell Jr. Civic Memorial, Ronnie Guilander Sr. Jersey
Second Base
1st team: Ethan Snider Jr. Jersey
2nd team: Tyson Roedl Jr. Waterloo
HM: Zach Vaughn Jr. Civic Memorial
Shortstop
1st team: Jacob Willis Sr. Highland
2nd team: Cole Gober Jr. Mascoutah, Josh Wittenauer Sr. Waterloo
HM: Hunter Smith Sr. Triad,
Third Base
1st team: Jeff Getchell Sr. Mascoutah
2nd team: Zach Tonn Sr. Triad
HM: Kolby Frey Jr. Highland
Deisgnated Hitter
1st team: Caleb Goforth Jr. Triad
2nd team: Logan Bibb Sr. Mascoutah
HM: Nick Walker Jr. Civic Memorial, Ross Spies Sr. Highland, Logan Moll Sr. Mascoutah,
Outfield
1st team: Logan Jung Sr. Mascoutah, Ryan Norwood Jr. Mascoutah, Gavin Lyday Sr. Civic Memorial
2nd team: Zeke Waltz Jr. Jersey, Joe Wade Jr. Triad, Nolan McGowen Jr. Triad, Carter Wiegman Jr. Highland
HM: Drew Parres Sr Triad, Will Buhs Sr. Civic Memorial
Pitcher
1st team: Kolby Frey Jr. Highland, Logan Bibb Sr. Mascoutah
2nd team: Drake Downing Jr. Waterloo, Tucker Shalley Jr. Jersey, Jack Owens Jr. Mascoutah
HM: Payne Waldman Sr. Highland, Dustin Crawford So Waterloo, Zach Vaughn Sr. Civic Memorial
Cahokia Conference
Mississippi Division
Calvin Rakers Breese Central 12; Drew Rakers Breese Central 11 Camden Wempe Breese Central 12 Nic Horner Columbia Jr. Sam Horner Columbia Jr. Josh Marion Columbia Sr. Alec Mueller Columbia Sr. Shane Wilhelm Columbia Sr. Travis Berkoetter Freeburg Sr. Brant Bowen Freeburg Sr. Colin Brueggemann Freeburg So. Brady Schmitz Freeburg Jr. Isaak Hays Salem Philip Berberich Trenton Wesclin So. Parker Durgin Trenton Wesclin Sr.
Kaskaskia Division
Riley Seymore, Marissa; Joe Range, New Athens; Troy Hart, New Athens; George Schneider, New Athens; Devin Similey, Dupo; Tyler Kyle, Dupo; Logan Seidler, Valmeyer, Riley McCarthy, Valmeyer; Jacob Rodwold, Valmeyer; Philip Reinhardt, Valmeyer’ Dylan Hill, Steeleville; Austin Hagel, Steelevile; Owen Gross, Steeleville; Jacob Sutton, Steeleville; Jordan Wilson, Steeleville; Cole Steibel, Red Bud; Parker Van Dorn, Red Bud; Gage Baldwin, Red Bud
‘
Southwestern Conference
Pitchers
First Team: Matt Boyer, Edwardsville, sr’ Joey Kossina, Belleville West, jr.
Second Team:: Evan Gray, Belleville East, sr.; Adam Stilts, Alton, sr.
Third Team: Ben Koenig, O’Fallon, jr.; Dawson Taylor, Edwardsville, sr.
Outfielders
First Team: Hayden Moore, Edwardsville, soph.; Wes Collins, O’Fallon, sr.; Colin Shea, Belleville West, sr.
Second Team: Joey Kossina, Belleville West, jr.; Riley Phillips, Alton, jr.; Blake Burris, Edwardsville, sr.
Third Team: Noah Scrum, Collinsville, sr. TJ Williams, Collinsville, sr.; Drew Tebbe, O’Fallon, soph.
Catchers
First Team: JB Biermann, Belleville West, sr.
Second Team: Spencer Vlasak, Collinsville, jr
Third Team: Kyle Becker, O’Fallon, sr.
First Base
First Team: Drake Westcott, Edwardsville, jr.
Second Team: Logan Weaver, Belleville West, jr.
Third Team: Cody Bauer, O’Fallon, jr.
Second Base
First Team: Ben Stedman, Belleville West, soph.
Second Team: Jake Holten, Collinsville, jr.
Third Team: Dylan Lahue, Alton, jjr.
Third Base
First Team: Devon Bovinett, Collinsville, sr..
Second Team: Max Ringering, Edwardsville, sr.
Third Team: Logan Lowery, O’Fallon, jr.
Shortstop
First Team: Josh Gibson, O’Fallon, sr.
Second Team: Will Lanxon, Belleville West, sr.
Third Team: Robby Taul, Alton, sr.
Deisignated Hitter:
First Team: Joe Toscano , Edwardsville, sr.
Second Team: Tyler Stanton , O’Fallon, sr.
Third Team: Adam Stilts, Alton, sr.
Utility
First Team: Zechariah Georgian, Belleville East. sr..
Second Team: Josh Ohl, Edwardsville, sr.
Third Team: Jackson Brooks, Alton, soph.
Comments