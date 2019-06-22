Prep Baseball & Softball

2019 High School All-Conference Baseball Teams

Mississippi Valley Conference

Catcher

1st team: Sam Scott Sr. Mascoutah

2nd team: John Collins Sr. Jersey

HM: Bryce Zupan Sr. Civic Memorial, Trey Kueper Sr Waterloo

First Base

1st team: Jack Owens Jr. Mascoutah

2nd team: Ty Kueper Sr. Waterloo

HM: Chandler Powell Jr. Civic Memorial, Ronnie Guilander Sr. Jersey

Second Base

1st team: Ethan Snider Jr. Jersey

2nd team: Tyson Roedl Jr. Waterloo

HM: Zach Vaughn Jr. Civic Memorial

Shortstop

1st team: Jacob Willis Sr. Highland

2nd team: Cole Gober Jr. Mascoutah, Josh Wittenauer Sr. Waterloo

HM: Hunter Smith Sr. Triad,

Third Base

1st team: Jeff Getchell Sr. Mascoutah

2nd team: Zach Tonn Sr. Triad

HM: Kolby Frey Jr. Highland

Deisgnated Hitter

1st team: Caleb Goforth Jr. Triad

2nd team: Logan Bibb Sr. Mascoutah

HM: Nick Walker Jr. Civic Memorial, Ross Spies Sr. Highland, Logan Moll Sr. Mascoutah,



Outfield

1st team: Logan Jung Sr. Mascoutah, Ryan Norwood Jr. Mascoutah, Gavin Lyday Sr. Civic Memorial

2nd team: Zeke Waltz Jr. Jersey, Joe Wade Jr. Triad, Nolan McGowen Jr. Triad, Carter Wiegman Jr. Highland

HM: Drew Parres Sr Triad, Will Buhs Sr. Civic Memorial

Pitcher

1st team: Kolby Frey Jr. Highland, Logan Bibb Sr. Mascoutah

2nd team: Drake Downing Jr. Waterloo, Tucker Shalley Jr. Jersey, Jack Owens Jr. Mascoutah

HM: Payne Waldman Sr. Highland, Dustin Crawford So Waterloo, Zach Vaughn Sr. Civic Memorial

Cahokia Conference

Mississippi Division

Calvin Rakers Breese Central 12; Drew Rakers Breese Central 11 Camden Wempe Breese Central 12 Nic Horner Columbia Jr. Sam Horner Columbia Jr. Josh Marion Columbia Sr. Alec Mueller Columbia Sr. Shane Wilhelm Columbia Sr. Travis Berkoetter Freeburg Sr. Brant Bowen Freeburg Sr. Colin Brueggemann Freeburg So. Brady Schmitz Freeburg Jr. Isaak Hays Salem Philip Berberich Trenton Wesclin So. Parker Durgin Trenton Wesclin Sr.

Kaskaskia Division

Riley Seymore, Marissa; Joe Range, New Athens; Troy Hart, New Athens; George Schneider, New Athens; Devin Similey, Dupo; Tyler Kyle, Dupo; Logan Seidler, Valmeyer, Riley McCarthy, Valmeyer; Jacob Rodwold, Valmeyer; Philip Reinhardt, Valmeyer’ Dylan Hill, Steeleville; Austin Hagel, Steelevile; Owen Gross, Steeleville; Jacob Sutton, Steeleville; Jordan Wilson, Steeleville; Cole Steibel, Red Bud; Parker Van Dorn, Red Bud; Gage Baldwin, Red Bud

Southwestern Conference

Pitchers

First Team: Matt Boyer, Edwardsville, sr’ Joey Kossina, Belleville West, jr.

Second Team:: Evan Gray, Belleville East, sr.; Adam Stilts, Alton, sr.

Third Team: Ben Koenig, O’Fallon, jr.; Dawson Taylor, Edwardsville, sr.

Outfielders

First Team: Hayden Moore, Edwardsville, soph.; Wes Collins, O’Fallon, sr.; Colin Shea, Belleville West, sr.

Second Team: Joey Kossina, Belleville West, jr.; Riley Phillips, Alton, jr.; Blake Burris, Edwardsville, sr.

Third Team: Noah Scrum, Collinsville, sr. TJ Williams, Collinsville, sr.; Drew Tebbe, O’Fallon, soph.

Catchers

First Team: JB Biermann, Belleville West, sr.

Second Team: Spencer Vlasak, Collinsville, jr

Third Team: Kyle Becker, O’Fallon, sr.

First Base

First Team: Drake Westcott, Edwardsville, jr.

Second Team: Logan Weaver, Belleville West, jr.

Third Team: Cody Bauer, O’Fallon, jr.

Second Base

First Team: Ben Stedman, Belleville West, soph.

Second Team: Jake Holten, Collinsville, jr.

Third Team: Dylan Lahue, Alton, jjr.

Third Base

First Team: Devon Bovinett, Collinsville, sr..

Second Team: Max Ringering, Edwardsville, sr.

Third Team: Logan Lowery, O’Fallon, jr.

Shortstop

First Team: Josh Gibson, O’Fallon, sr.

Second Team: Will Lanxon, Belleville West, sr.

Third Team: Robby Taul, Alton, sr.

Deisignated Hitter:

First Team: Joe Toscano , Edwardsville, sr.

Second Team: Tyler Stanton , O’Fallon, sr.

Third Team: Adam Stilts, Alton, sr.

Utility

First Team: Zechariah Georgian, Belleville East. sr..

Second Team: Josh Ohl, Edwardsville, sr.

Third Team: Jackson Brooks, Alton, soph.

