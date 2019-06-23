Prep Baseball & Softball
2019 High School All-Conference Softball Teams
Mississippi Valley Conference
Pitchers
First Team
Liz Young Senior Triad
Sam Miener Sophomore Highland
Second Team
Claire Anderson Junior Jersey
Madison Limestall Junior Waterloo
Honorable Mention
Kaitlynn Wrenn Senior , CM; Emily Allsman Senior Highland
Catcher
First team
Chelsea Maag Senior Jersey
Second team
Payton Bode Senior Triad
Honorable Mention
Taylor Downen Senior Waterloo
First Base
First Team
Melissa Weishaupt Senior Jersey
Second Team
Gracie Braun Junior CM
Honorable Mention
Isabelle Lehan Junior Triad
Second Base
First Team
Kailey Daniel Senior Triad
Second Team
Abbey Goff Sophomore Waterloo
Honorable Mention
Taylor Fleming Junior Highland
Third Base
First Team
Sydney Parkerson Sophomore Highland
Second Team
Caroline Lehan Sophomore Triad
Honorable Mention
Mikayla Healy, Sophomore Mascoutah
Shortstop
First Team
Jenna Christeson- Junior- CM
Second Team
Lily Garbett, Senior- Highland
Second Team
Brooke Tuttle- Senior- Jersey
Outfield
First Team
Lauren Brown Junior Jersey
Kelbie Zupan Freshman CM
Ally Hardy Sophomore CM
Second Team
Nicole Knackstedt Junior Highland
Izzy Wahn Sophomore Waterloo
Lauren Rexing Junior Jersey
Honorable Mention
Rebecca Harkey Junior CM
Jenna Bohnenstiehl Sophomore Triad
Reagan Crask Junior Highland
DP
First Team
Grace Sharich Junior Jersey
Second Team
Malena Wade Junior CM
Honorable Mention
Ella Moore Sophomore Triad
Flex
First Team
Shelby Koenig Sophomore Jersey
Second Team
Sydney Wildhaber Sophomore Triad
Honorable Mention
Skyler Barker Waterloo Senior; Lexy Gilliam Highland Senior
Cahokia Conference
Kaskaskia Division
Chelsea Hooker, Valmeyer; Mykenzie Kloess, Dupo; Emily Reinneck, Lebanon; Rachael Bradley, Steeleville; Julia Drake, New Athens; Rachael Bradley, sr., Steeleville; Reagan Carner, Dupo; Isabella Combs, Marissa; Alyssa Cowell, Red Bud; Cameron Foister, Dupo; Karley Kothe, Steeleville; Hailey Krause, Marissa; Hannah Myers, Steeleville; Lindsey Poirot, New Athens; Abigail Reinneck, Lebanon; Lexi Renner, Steeleville; Samantha Roy, Red Bud; Callie Todaro, Red Bud;
Mississippi Division
Chloe Book, Central; Avery Budde, Central; Kelsie Burrows, Freeburg; Rachael Forehand, Salem; Kayla Guetersloh, Carlyle; Chasity Hill, Freeburg; Delaney Kell, Salem; Mikaela Kossina, Columbia; Courtney Lercher, Wesclin; Jessica Poirot, Freeburg; Kaelyn Rheinecker, Columbia; Brooklyn Smith, Carlyle; Lexi Touchette, Columbia; Liindsay Wibbenmeyer, Columbia; Kaitlyn Wuebbles, Central.
Southwestern Conference
First Team
Pitcher: Kay Swanson, Edwardsville
Pitcher: Hayleigh Juenger, O’Fallon
Catcher: Ashley Scholer, O’Fallon
Infielder: Tami Wong, Alton
Infielder: Alyssa Krausz, Belleville East
Infielder: Kaytie Kossina, Belleville West
Infielder: Maria Smith, Edwardsville
Outfielder: Abby Sullivan, Alton
Outfielder: Kylee Crowder, Belleville East
Outfielder: Kelly Short, O’Fallon
Utility: Jackie Belzer, Belleville East
DP: Riley Doyle, Collinsville
Second Team
Pitcher: Kendra Butcher, Collinsville
Pitchers: Ryleigh Owens, Edwardsville
Catcher: Aleigha Corey, Belleville West
Infielder:: Abby Scyoc, Alton
Infielder: Ashlyn Betz, Alton
Infielder: Miley Brunner, O’Fallon
Infielder: Lexi Gorniak, Edwardsville
Outfielder: Adriana Hall, Collinsville
Outfielder: Kat Bobinski-Boyd, Edwardsville
Outfielder: Austen Vickery, O’Fallon
Outfielder: Taylor Geluck, Belleville West
Utility: Stephanie Bigham, Belleville East
Third Team
Pitcher: Alyson Haegele, Alton
Pitcher: Emma Kiger, Alton
Catcher: Moe Kastens, Edwardsville
Infielder: Emily Twellman, Belleville West
Infielder: Lynna Fischer, Alton
Infielder: Mackenzie Owens, Edwardsville
Infielder: Grace Dumstorff, O’Fallon
Outfielder: Taylor Sparks, Belleville East
Outfielder: Sydney Lawrence, Edwardsville
Outfielder: Zoie Howard, O’Fallon
Utility: Abby Gray, Belleville East
DP: Tori Oldham, Belleville West
DP: Riley Simpson, Collinsville
DP: Courtney Settles, O’Fallon
Comments