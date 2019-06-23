Prep Baseball & Softball

2019 High School All-Conference Softball Teams

Belleville East senior Alyssa Krausz (38) headlines the All Southwestern Conference softball team
Belleville East senior Alyssa Krausz (38) headlines the All Southwestern Conference softball team Jimmy Jay Simmons

Mississippi Valley Conference

Pitchers

First Team

  1. Liz Young Senior Triad

  2. Sam Miener Sophomore Highland

Second Team

  1. Claire Anderson Junior Jersey

  2. Madison Limestall Junior Waterloo

Honorable Mention

Kaitlynn Wrenn Senior , CM; Emily Allsman Senior Highland

Catcher

First team

Chelsea Maag Senior Jersey

Second team

Payton Bode Senior Triad

Honorable Mention

Taylor Downen Senior Waterloo

First Base

First Team

Melissa Weishaupt Senior Jersey

Second Team

Gracie Braun Junior CM

Honorable Mention

Isabelle Lehan Junior Triad

Second Base

First Team

Kailey Daniel Senior Triad

Second Team

Abbey Goff Sophomore Waterloo

Honorable Mention

Taylor Fleming Junior Highland

Third Base

First Team

Sydney Parkerson Sophomore Highland

Second Team

Caroline Lehan Sophomore Triad

Honorable Mention

Mikayla Healy, Sophomore Mascoutah

Shortstop

First Team

Jenna Christeson- Junior- CM

Second Team

Lily Garbett, Senior- Highland

Second Team

Brooke Tuttle- Senior- Jersey

Outfield

First Team

  1. Lauren Brown Junior Jersey

  2. Kelbie Zupan Freshman CM

  3. Ally Hardy Sophomore CM

Second Team

  1. Nicole Knackstedt Junior Highland

  2. Izzy Wahn Sophomore Waterloo

  3. Lauren Rexing Junior Jersey

Honorable Mention

  1. Rebecca Harkey Junior CM

  2. Jenna Bohnenstiehl Sophomore Triad

  3. Reagan Crask Junior Highland

DP

First Team

  1. Grace Sharich Junior Jersey

Second Team

  1. Malena Wade Junior CM

Honorable Mention

  1. Ella Moore Sophomore Triad

Flex

First Team

Shelby Koenig Sophomore Jersey

Second Team

Sydney Wildhaber Sophomore Triad

Honorable Mention

Skyler Barker Waterloo Senior; Lexy Gilliam Highland Senior

Cahokia Conference

Kaskaskia Division

Chelsea Hooker, Valmeyer; Mykenzie Kloess, Dupo; Emily Reinneck, Lebanon; Rachael Bradley, Steeleville; Julia Drake, New Athens; Rachael Bradley, sr., Steeleville; Reagan Carner, Dupo; Isabella Combs, Marissa; Alyssa Cowell, Red Bud; Cameron Foister, Dupo; Karley Kothe, Steeleville; Hailey Krause, Marissa; Hannah Myers, Steeleville; Lindsey Poirot, New Athens; Abigail Reinneck, Lebanon; Lexi Renner, Steeleville; Samantha Roy, Red Bud; Callie Todaro, Red Bud;

Mississippi Division

Chloe Book, Central; Avery Budde, Central; Kelsie Burrows, Freeburg; Rachael Forehand, Salem; Kayla Guetersloh, Carlyle; Chasity Hill, Freeburg; Delaney Kell, Salem; Mikaela Kossina, Columbia; Courtney Lercher, Wesclin; Jessica Poirot, Freeburg; Kaelyn Rheinecker, Columbia; Brooklyn Smith, Carlyle; Lexi Touchette, Columbia; Liindsay Wibbenmeyer, Columbia; Kaitlyn Wuebbles, Central.

Southwestern Conference

First Team

Pitcher: Kay Swanson, Edwardsville

Pitcher: Hayleigh Juenger, O’Fallon

Catcher: Ashley Scholer, O’Fallon

Infielder: Tami Wong, Alton

Infielder: Alyssa Krausz, Belleville East

Infielder: Kaytie Kossina, Belleville West

Infielder: Maria Smith, Edwardsville

Outfielder: Abby Sullivan, Alton

Outfielder: Kylee Crowder, Belleville East

Outfielder: Kelly Short, O’Fallon

Utility: Jackie Belzer, Belleville East

DP: Riley Doyle, Collinsville

Second Team

Pitcher: Kendra Butcher, Collinsville

Pitchers: Ryleigh Owens, Edwardsville

Catcher: Aleigha Corey, Belleville West

Infielder:: Abby Scyoc, Alton

Infielder: Ashlyn Betz, Alton

Infielder: Miley Brunner, O’Fallon

Infielder: Lexi Gorniak, Edwardsville

Outfielder: Adriana Hall, Collinsville

Outfielder: Kat Bobinski-Boyd, Edwardsville

Outfielder: Austen Vickery, O’Fallon

Outfielder: Taylor Geluck, Belleville West

Utility: Stephanie Bigham, Belleville East

Third Team

Pitcher: Alyson Haegele, Alton

Pitcher: Emma Kiger, Alton

Catcher: Moe Kastens, Edwardsville

Infielder: Emily Twellman, Belleville West

Infielder: Lynna Fischer, Alton

Infielder: Mackenzie Owens, Edwardsville

Infielder: Grace Dumstorff, O’Fallon

Outfielder: Taylor Sparks, Belleville East

Outfielder: Sydney Lawrence, Edwardsville

Outfielder: Zoie Howard, O’Fallon

Utility: Abby Gray, Belleville East

DP: Tori Oldham, Belleville West

DP: Riley Simpson, Collinsville

DP: Courtney Settles, O’Fallon



































































  Comments  