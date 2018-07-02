East St. Louis forward Terrence Hargrove makes college choice

Terrence Hargrove Jr. officially ended rumors late last week with the assurance that he is not transferring out of East St. Louis and that he is looking forward to leading what could be an excellent Flyers basketball team during the 2018-19 season.
Then on Sunday, the Flyers' 6-foot-6 forward ended the college recruiting battle by giving verbal commitment to Saint Louis University.
Hargrove was at Chaifetz Arena last week to watch a Billikens summer workout. SLU was one of six schools to have offered scholarships to Hargrove. The Billikens, who have former Althoff all-stater Jordan Goodwin on their roster joined Missouri, Colorado, Missouri State, Illinois State and Cleveland State in the running for the Flyers' forward.
"I'm not going anywhere. I'm staying right here (East St. Louis),'' Hargrove said following a Flyers workout on Thursday. "Me and my teammates, we're in the gym everyday working out, trying to get better. We had a great record this summer (24-4). I know all about the rumors about me transferring to places like Chaminade, but I'm not going anywhere. I'm happy here.''
In Hargrove, Billikens coach Travis Ford and fans. are hoping he will be just as happy as a Billiken.
Rated the No. 6 recruit in Illinois for the Class of 2019 by 24/7 sports.com, Hargrove was a key player for a Flyers team which finished 16-11 and advanced to the title game of the Class 3A Marion Sectional.
Hargrove was injured late in that game, which was won by the Marion Wildcats in overtime (71-68). Hargrove averaged 19 points and 9.6 rebounds last season.
Hargrove is also a member of the Bradley Beal Eilte AAU team which includes the reigning Illinois Mr.. Basketball in Belleville West senior EJ Liddell.. The team will compete in the elite Peach Jam Tournament July 11-15 in North Augusta, SC. The association fueled other rumors that Hargrove would join Liddell with the defending IHSA class 4A champions.
"It's a great challenge for me to be able to play with Bradley Beal Elite. You become a better player by playing against great competition each day. You have to bring your 'A' game every time you step on the floor,'' Hargorve said. "I feel like it's made me a much better player but there there is still a lot of work to be done.
"That's why there are no days off. I'm n here (the gym) and/or the the weight room every day, getting stronger.''
St. Louis University finished 18-17 overall and in a four-way tie for fifth in the Atlantic 10 Conference with a 9-9 record last season. Hargrove will join Goodwin as players from the metro-east on the Billikens roster.
Goodwin averaged 11.5 points and a team leading 7.5 rebounds a year ago. The former Althoff all-stater was suspended for two months and missed the final nine games of the season after he was found in violation of school policy related to its Title IX investigation.
