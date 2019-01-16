Boys Basketball

Illinois high school boys basketball polls

By Dean Criddle

January 16, 2019 10:45 AM

Belleville West senior Keith Randolph Jr. looks for the basket in a game at the 2017 Centralia Holiday Tournament.
Here are the rankings of Illinois high school boys basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 4A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Belleville West (8)17-0801
2.Curie18-1722
3.Whitney Young14-6505
4.Bloom17-1493
5.Danville16-2466
6. Marian Catholic16-2284
7.Evanston17-3279
T-8.Moline16-22310
T-8.Bolingbrook11-3238
10.Rockford East18-216NR

Others receiving votes: Bloomington 10, Simeon 6, Homewood-Flossmoor 4, Loyola 3, Collinsville 1, Benet 1, Geneva 1.

Class 3A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Bogan (10)17-21091
2.Morgan Park (1)15-31002
3.Springfield Southeast14-1873
4.East St. Louis13-5725
5.DePaul Prep13-4467
6.Peoria Notre Dame13-4446
7.Lincoln13-2428
8.Ottawa14-1319
9.Rock Falls19-120NR
10. St. Viator14-4164

Others receiving votes: Kankakee 13, St. Laurence 9, Lindblom 8, Carbondale 4, North Lawndale 2, Highland 1, Hillcrest 1.

Class 2A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Nashville (9)18-21182
2.Leo13-5841
3.Teutopolis15-2825
4.Orr (2)13-7807
5.Bloomington Cent. Catholic11-5754
6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley15-2656
7. Warsaw West Hancock16-1409
8.Uplift9-6393
9.Casey-Westfield17-2348
10.Pinckneyville (2)17-229NR

Others receiving votes: Williamsville 15, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 12, Aurora Christian 12, Westmont 8, Hall 7, Fairfield 7, Corliss 4, Alton Marquette 1, Monticello 1, PORTA 1, Newman Catholic 1.

Class 1A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Providence -St. Mel (3)15-41112
2.Cissna Park (6)16-11091
3.East Dubuque (3)16-0973
4.Concord Triopia18-0894
5.Kewanee (Wethersfield)15-2606
6.Payson Seymour13-3545
7. Moweaqua Central A&M16-331NR
8.Thompsonville17-2297
9. Ottawa Marquette16-2289
10.Winchester-West Central14-511NR

Others receiving votes: Nokomis 10, Polo 9, Elmwood 7, Sesser-Valier 6, Woodlawn 5, Champaign Judah Christian 2, Newark 1, Springfield Calvary 1.

