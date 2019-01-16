Illinois high school boys basketball polls

Here are the rankings of Illinois high school boys basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 4A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Belleville West (8)
|17-0
|80
|1
|2.
|Curie
|18-1
|72
|2
|3.
|Whitney Young
|14-6
|50
|5
|4.
|Bloom
|17-1
|49
|3
|5.
|Danville
|16-2
|46
|6
|6.
|Marian Catholic
|16-2
|28
|4
|7.
|Evanston
|17-3
|27
|9
|T-8.
|Moline
|16-2
|23
|10
|T-8.
|Bolingbrook
|11-3
|23
|8
|10.
|Rockford East
|18-2
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bloomington 10, Simeon 6, Homewood-Flossmoor 4, Loyola 3, Collinsville 1, Benet 1, Geneva 1.
Class 3A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Bogan (10)
|17-2
|109
|1
|2.
|Morgan Park (1)
|15-3
|100
|2
|3.
|Springfield Southeast
|14-1
|87
|3
|4.
|East St. Louis
|13-5
|72
|5
|5.
|DePaul Prep
|13-4
|46
|7
|6.
|Peoria Notre Dame
|13-4
|44
|6
|7.
|Lincoln
|13-2
|42
|8
|8.
|Ottawa
|14-1
|31
|9
|9.
|Rock Falls
|19-1
|20
|NR
|10.
|St. Viator
|14-4
|16
|4
Others receiving votes: Kankakee 13, St. Laurence 9, Lindblom 8, Carbondale 4, North Lawndale 2, Highland 1, Hillcrest 1.
Class 2A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Nashville (9)
|18-2
|118
|2
|2.
|Leo
|13-5
|84
|1
|3.
|Teutopolis
|15-2
|82
|5
|4.
|Orr (2)
|13-7
|80
|7
|5.
|Bloomington Cent. Catholic
|11-5
|75
|4
|6.
|Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
|15-2
|65
|6
|7.
|Warsaw West Hancock
|16-1
|40
|9
|8.
|Uplift
|9-6
|39
|3
|9.
|Casey-Westfield
|17-2
|34
|8
|10.
|Pinckneyville (2)
|17-2
|29
|NR
Others receiving votes: Williamsville 15, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 12, Aurora Christian 12, Westmont 8, Hall 7, Fairfield 7, Corliss 4, Alton Marquette 1, Monticello 1, PORTA 1, Newman Catholic 1.
Class 1A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Providence -St. Mel (3)
|15-4
|111
|2
|2.
|Cissna Park (6)
|16-1
|109
|1
|3.
|East Dubuque (3)
|16-0
|97
|3
|4.
|Concord Triopia
|18-0
|89
|4
|5.
|Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|15-2
|60
|6
|6.
|Payson Seymour
|13-3
|54
|5
|7.
|Moweaqua Central A&M
|16-3
|31
|NR
|8.
|Thompsonville
|17-2
|29
|7
|9.
|Ottawa Marquette
|16-2
|28
|9
|10.
|Winchester-West Central
|14-5
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Nokomis 10, Polo 9, Elmwood 7, Sesser-Valier 6, Woodlawn 5, Champaign Judah Christian 2, Newark 1, Springfield Calvary 1.
