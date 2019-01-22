O’Fallon Shootout brings more marquee matchups to the metro-east

Now in its fifth year, the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout is steadily becoming one of a growing number of mid-winter events that showcase some of the area’s best high school basketball talent.
And its only a little over a week away.
Defending Class 4A state champion Belleville West will take on Chicago Simeon in one of the shootout’s two marquee matchups beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 1. Play continues the next day when Chicago Whitney Young plays Iowa City West.
“It’s a busy time but its also a very exciting time. I’m already counting down the days,’’ said O’Fallon assistant athletic director and event coordinator Cory Patton. “There are so many people involved who do just a tremendous job behind the scenes in everything involved.
“This is really a school and community event. Hopefully, we’ll have good weather and people can come out and have enjoyable time watching great high school basketball.”
Tickets for the 2019 Bank of O’Fallon Shootout went on sale two weeks ago and Patton said on Tuesday that advance sales are ahead of last year’s pace.
Tickets are available for $7 for the first three games on Friday, Feb. 1 and are $10 for four games on Saturday, Feb. 2. Fans can also purchase an all event pass, good for all seven games for $15.
Tickets may be purchased at the Bank of O’Fallon during normal business hours and on line at the O’Fallon High School web site, O’Fallon High School Athletic Department web site and bankofofallonshootout.com Patton said whatever tickets remain will be sold at the door on the day of the games.
The shootout begins on Friday, Feb. 1 when Alton takes on Springfield Southeast at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed at 7 p.m. when Belleville West plays O’Fallon in a Southwestern Conference game. Sprngfield Lanphier will take on Collinsville in the finale on Friday beginning at 8:30 p.m.
Action resumes on Saturday when Normal West plays Christian Brothers College Prep (CBC ) at 4 p.m. Triad takes on O’Fallon beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The first of two marquee games takes place at 7 p.m. when Iowa City West battles Whitney Young.
Iowa City West features 6-9 Patrick McAffrey, a top 75 ranked player and son of University of Iowa coach Fran McAffrey Iowa City West is ranked second in the Iowa large school basketball poll. Whitney Young, which placed second to Belleville West at the Class 4A State Tournament a year ago, is led by senior Myles Baker and the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked juniors in the state in DJ Steward and Tyler Beard.
Belleville West, led by reigning Illinois Mr. Basketball, EJ Liddell and standouts Lawrence Brazil III and Keith Randolph. won the consolation title at the Bass Pro Shops Tournament Champions last week. Simeon, a perennial state title contender, has six players ranked by Rivals.com including seniors Kejuan Clements (19th) and Antonio Reeves (23rd).
