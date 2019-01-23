Illinois high school boys basketball polls

Here are the rankings of Illinois high school boys basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 4A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Belleville West (10)
|19-1
|100
|1
|2.
|Curie
|21-1
|90
|2
|3.
|Bloom
|18-1
|76
|4
|4.
|Whitney Young
|17-6
|61
|3
|5.
|Danville
|18-2
|55
|5
|6.
|Marian Catholic
|18-3
|44
|6
|7.
|Moline
|18-2
|37
|T-8
|8.
|Bolingbrook
|14-3
|36
|T-8
|9.
|Evanston
|18-4
|18
|7
|10.
|Rockford East
|23-2
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: Normal Community 5, Geneva 4, Waubonsie Valley 2, Collinsville 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 2, Stevenson 1, Bloomington 1.
Class 3A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Bogan (12)
|19-2
|146
|1
|2.
|Morgan Park (3)
|18-3
|138
|2
|3.
|Springfield Southeast
|17-1
|120
|3
|4.
|East St. Louis
|16-5
|105
|4
|5.
|Peoria Notre Dame
|14-4
|75
|6
|6.
|Lincoln
|15-2
|73
|7
|7.
|Ottawa
|16-1
|51
|8
|8.
|Rock Falls
|20-1
|28
|9
|9.
|St. Viator
|16-4
|25
|10
|10.
|St. Laurence
|19-3
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: DePaul Prep 17, Lindblom 15, Carbondale 4, Farragut 2, Kankakee 2, Sacred Heart-Griffin 2, Highland 1, Taylorville 1.
Class 2A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Nashville (11)
|21-2
|142
|1
|2.
|Leo
|14-5
|118
|2
|3.
|Teutopolis
|17-3
|106
|3
|4.
|Orr (2)
|15-7
|99
|4
|5.
|Bloomington Cent. Catholic
|14-5
|85
|5
|6.
|Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
|17-2
|77
|6
|7.
|Pinckneyville (2)
|21-2
|53
|10
|8.
|Warsaw West Hancock
|17-1
|52
|7
|9.
|Casey-Westfield
|19-2
|35
|9
|10.
|Uplift
|11-6
|32
|8
Others receiving votes: Fairfield 8, Dunbar 7, Sterling Newman Catholic 3, Aurora Christian 2, Westmont 2, Pleasant Plains 1, Alton Marquette 1, Hall 1, Monticello 1.
Class 1A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Providence -St. Mel (12)
|16-5
|138
|1
|2.
|Cissna Park
|18-2
|116
|2
|3.
|Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|16-2
|96
|5
|4.
|Moweaqua Central A&M (1)
|18-3
|77
|7
|5.
|East Dubuque (1)
|18-1
|75
|3
|6.
|Winchester-West Central
|16-5
|68
|10
|7.
|Ottawa Marquette
|18-2
|56
|9
|8.
|Concord Triopia
|18-2
|39
|4
|9.
|Thompsonville
|19-2
|35
|8
|10.
|Madison
|9-8
|31
|NR
Others receiving votes: Nokomis 12, Newark 7, Lena-Winslow 5, Elmwood 5, Polo 4, Woodlawn 3, Payson-Seymour 2, Champaign Judah Christian 1.
