Illinois high school boys basketball polls

By Dean Criddle

January 23, 2019 08:17 PM

Belleville West EJ Liddell drives towards the basketball during the Highland Scott Credit Union/Optimists Shootout Saturday.
Here are the rankings of Illinois high school boys basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 4A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Belleville West (10)19-11001
2.Curie21-1902
3.Bloom18-1764
4.Whitney Young17-6613
5.Danville18-2555
6. Marian Catholic18-3446
7.Moline18-237T-8
8.Bolingbrook14-336T-8
9. Evanston18-4187
10.Rockford East23-21610

Others receiving votes: Normal Community 5, Geneva 4, Waubonsie Valley 2, Collinsville 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 2, Stevenson 1, Bloomington 1.

Class 3A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Bogan (12)19-21461
2.Morgan Park (3)18-31382
3.Springfield Southeast17-11203
4.East St. Louis16-51054
5.Peoria Notre Dame14-4756
6.Lincoln15-2737
7.Ottawa16-1518
8.Rock Falls20-1289
9.St. Viator16-42510
10. St. Laurence19-320NR

Others receiving votes: DePaul Prep 17, Lindblom 15, Carbondale 4, Farragut 2, Kankakee 2, Sacred Heart-Griffin 2, Highland 1, Taylorville 1.

Class 2A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Nashville (11)21-21421
2.Leo14-51182
3.Teutopolis17-31063
4.Orr (2)15-7994
5.Bloomington Cent. Catholic14-5855
6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley17-2776
7. Pinckneyville (2)21-25310
8.Warsaw West Hancock17-1527
9.Casey-Westfield19-2359
10.Uplift11-6328

Others receiving votes: Fairfield 8, Dunbar 7, Sterling Newman Catholic 3, Aurora Christian 2, Westmont 2, Pleasant Plains 1, Alton Marquette 1, Hall 1, Monticello 1.

Class 1A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Providence -St. Mel (12)16-51381
2.Cissna Park18-21162
3.Kewanee (Wethersfield)16-2965
4.Moweaqua Central A&M (1)18-3777
5.East Dubuque (1)18-1753
6.Winchester-West Central16-56810
7. Ottawa Marquette18-2569
8.Concord Triopia18-2394
9. Thompsonville19-2358
10.Madison9-831NR

Others receiving votes: Nokomis 12, Newark 7, Lena-Winslow 5, Elmwood 5, Polo 4, Woodlawn 3, Payson-Seymour 2, Champaign Judah Christian 1.

