Illinois high school boys basketball polls

By Dean Criddle

January 30, 2019 12:15 PM

Belleville West coach Joe Muniz has the Maroons on top of the Associated Press Class 4A State Basketball Poll with a 21-1 record.
Here are the rankings of Illinois high school boys basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 4A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Belleville West (8)21-1801
2.Curie24-1722
3.Whitney Young19-6634
4.Danville19-2505
5.Bloom19-2483
6. Marian Catholic21-3336
7.Moline19-2287
T-8.Evanston20-4199
T-8. Rockford East25-21910
10.Normal18-311NR

Others receiving votes: Collinsville 10, Simeon 3, Bolingbrook 2, Geneva 2.

Class 3A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Bogan (7)21-21031
2.Morgan Park (2)22-31002
3.Springfield Southeast (2)18-2873
4.East St. Louis19-5794
5.Peoria Notre Dame16-4615
6.Lincoln17-2486
7.Ottawa16-1337
8.St. Laurence19-32310
9.Lindblom21-219NR
10. Rock Falls21-2168

Others receiving votes: St. Viator 13, Kankakee 7, Farragut 6, Carbondale 5, DePaul Prep 2, Sacred Heart-Griffin 2, Herrin 1.

Class 2A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Nashville (8)24-21031
2.Leo16-6832
3.Teutopolis (1) 20-3823
4.Orr (1)16-10804
5.Bloomington Cent. Catholic17-5645
6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley20-2536
7. Pinckneyville (1)22-3517
8.Alton Marquette21-320NR
9.Dunbar17-416NR
10.Fairfield23-214NR

Others receiving votes: Warsaw West Hancock 11, Corliss 7, Sterling Newman 7, Casey-Westfield 7, Aurora Christian 3, El Paso-Gridley 2, Uplift 1, Williamsville 1.

Class 1A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Providence -St. Mel (8)18-5841
2.Cissna Park19-2742
3.Kewanee (Wethersfield)18-2643
4.Moweaqua Central A&M (1)20-3604
5.Winchester-West Central18-5466
6.East Dubuque19-1435
7. Ottawa Marquette21-2367
8.Concord Triopia21-2358
9. Madison11-91510
10.Thompsonville21-2139

Others receiving votes: Nokomis 11, Elwood 4, Sesser-Valier 3, Woodlawn 2, Champaign Judah Christian 2, Payson Seymour 1, Polo 1, Newark 1.

