Illinois high school boys basketball polls

Here are the rankings of Illinois high school boys basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 4A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Belleville West (8)
|21-1
|80
|1
|2.
|Curie
|24-1
|72
|2
|3.
|Whitney Young
|19-6
|63
|4
|4.
|Danville
|19-2
|50
|5
|5.
|Bloom
|19-2
|48
|3
|6.
|Marian Catholic
|21-3
|33
|6
|7.
|Moline
|19-2
|28
|7
|T-8.
|Evanston
|20-4
|19
|9
|T-8.
|Rockford East
|25-2
|19
|10
|10.
|Normal
|18-3
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Collinsville 10, Simeon 3, Bolingbrook 2, Geneva 2.
Class 3A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Bogan (7)
|21-2
|103
|1
|2.
|Morgan Park (2)
|22-3
|100
|2
|3.
|Springfield Southeast (2)
|18-2
|87
|3
|4.
|East St. Louis
|19-5
|79
|4
|5.
|Peoria Notre Dame
|16-4
|61
|5
|6.
|Lincoln
|17-2
|48
|6
|7.
|Ottawa
|16-1
|33
|7
|8.
|St. Laurence
|19-3
|23
|10
|9.
|Lindblom
|21-2
|19
|NR
|10.
|Rock Falls
|21-2
|16
|8
Others receiving votes: St. Viator 13, Kankakee 7, Farragut 6, Carbondale 5, DePaul Prep 2, Sacred Heart-Griffin 2, Herrin 1.
Class 2A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Nashville (8)
|24-2
|103
|1
|2.
|Leo
|16-6
|83
|2
|3.
|Teutopolis (1)
|20-3
|82
|3
|4.
|Orr (1)
|16-10
|80
|4
|5.
|Bloomington Cent. Catholic
|17-5
|64
|5
|6.
|Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
|20-2
|53
|6
|7.
|Pinckneyville (1)
|22-3
|51
|7
|8.
|Alton Marquette
|21-3
|20
|NR
|9.
|Dunbar
|17-4
|16
|NR
|10.
|Fairfield
|23-2
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Warsaw West Hancock 11, Corliss 7, Sterling Newman 7, Casey-Westfield 7, Aurora Christian 3, El Paso-Gridley 2, Uplift 1, Williamsville 1.
Class 1A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Providence -St. Mel (8)
|18-5
|84
|1
|2.
|Cissna Park
|19-2
|74
|2
|3.
|Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|18-2
|64
|3
|4.
|Moweaqua Central A&M (1)
|20-3
|60
|4
|5.
|Winchester-West Central
|18-5
|46
|6
|6.
|East Dubuque
|19-1
|43
|5
|7.
|Ottawa Marquette
|21-2
|36
|7
|8.
|Concord Triopia
|21-2
|35
|8
|9.
|Madison
|11-9
|15
|10
|10.
|Thompsonville
|21-2
|13
|9
Others receiving votes: Nokomis 11, Elwood 4, Sesser-Valier 3, Woodlawn 2, Champaign Judah Christian 2, Payson Seymour 1, Polo 1, Newark 1.
