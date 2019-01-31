Boys Basketball

Bank of O’Fallon Shootout Pairings

By Dean Criddle

January 31, 2019 11:30 AM

Collinsville’s Ray’Sean Taylor will lead the Kahoks against Springfield Lanphier at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout at O’Fallon High School
Bank of O’Fallon Shootout

O’Fallon High School

Friday’s Games

Alton vs. Springfield Southeast, 5:30 p.m.

Belleville West vs. O’Fallon, 7 p.m.

Collinsville vs. Springfield Lanphier, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Normal West vs. CBC, 4 p.m.

O’Fallon vs. Triad, 5:30 p.m.

Iowa City West vs. Chicago Whitney Young, 7 p.m.

Belleville West vs. Chicago Simeon, 8:30 p.m.

(Tickets are still available at Bank of O’Fallon during normal business hours and on line at https://gofan.co/app/school/IL24049 If there are tickets still available they will be sold at the door. Tickets are priced at $7 for the games on Friday and $10 for the games on Saturday. A tournament pass is availabe for $15..)

