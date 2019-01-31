Bank of O’Fallon Shootout Pairings

Bank of O’Fallon Shootout
O’Fallon High School
Friday’s Games
Alton vs. Springfield Southeast, 5:30 p.m.
Belleville West vs. O’Fallon, 7 p.m.
Collinsville vs. Springfield Lanphier, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Normal West vs. CBC, 4 p.m.
O’Fallon vs. Triad, 5:30 p.m.
Iowa City West vs. Chicago Whitney Young, 7 p.m.
Belleville West vs. Chicago Simeon, 8:30 p.m.
(Tickets are still available at Bank of O’Fallon during normal business hours and on line at https://gofan.co/app/school/IL24049 If there are tickets still available they will be sold at the door. Tickets are priced at $7 for the games on Friday and $10 for the games on Saturday. A tournament pass is availabe for $15..)
