Despite on off shooting night, O’Fallon finds a way to win against Triad

The O’Fallon Panthers simply found a way to win Saturday at the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout at the Panther Dome.
Senior guard Kyle Dismukes made two free throws with 2 minutes 8 seconds remaining to break a 35-all tie and the Panthers dodged several Triad scoring chances the rest of the way to post a 37-35 win before a large turnout.
Just 24 hours after playing the state’s top ranked Class 4A team and Southwestern Conference rival Belleville West down to the wire before losing 55-49, O’Fallon (8-14) overcame a scoring drought of over nine minutes in the second half and 33 percent (15-of-45) for the game to record the win.
“Going up against and being banged around by those big bodies of Belleville West, I think took a toll on us, but with our schedule, a win is a win and we’ll take it,’’ O’Fallon coach Brian Muniz said. “We have five of the top seven teams in the area in our last seven games and so I guess we were due for a little good luck.’’
Triad, making its Bank of O’Fallon Shootout debut, trailed 30-21 early in the third quarter, but with six points from Luke Cox, got back in the game. A jumper by Cox with 6:28 left in the game gave Triad (8-14) a 35-31 lead.
The Knights would not score again.
“I thought our kids showed a tremendous amount of desire and picked it up on the defensive end to get us back in the game in the third quarter,’’ Knights coach Josh Hunt said. “There was a lot of physical play but the the officials were consistent and let the kids play.’’
The Knights had a couple of chances in the final seconds to either tie or win the game. But when the ball glanced out of bounds off the hands of Michael Tentis with less than a second remaining, O’Fallon had the win.
“We had some chances. We got some open looks and the ball did everything but go in the basket. That’s the way it goes sometimes,’’ Hunt said. “This is a great event and playing in this venue was a great experience for out young basketball team.’’
Shaun Riley led O’Fallon with 11 points, while Cox had 11 for Triad.
CBC 61, Normal West 50
Joshua Wallace scored six of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Cadets (16-6) broke away late for the 11-point win.
Getting a game-high 22 points from junior Shea Cupples, the Wildcats (8-16) managed to stay close to one of the St. Louis area’s top teams for three quarters, but CBC took control early in the fourth quarter.
Highly-touted junior guard Caleb Love scored twice in transition and when Wallace threw down one of his two dunks, CBC extended its 3-point third quarter lead to nine points with just over five minutes left in the game.
Love, a 6-3 guard with college offers from Illinois and Indiana, among others, led the Cadets with 16 points.
