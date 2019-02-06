Boys Basketball

Illinois high school boys basketball polls

By Dean Criddle

February 06, 2019 10:02 AM

East St. Louis senior Terrance Hargrove Jr. has helped lead the Flyers to a 20-5 record. The Flyers are ranked fourth in the Class 3A state poll
Here are the rankings of Illinois high school boys basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 4A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Belleville West (8)23-2801
2.Curie24-1722
3.Whitney Young21-6623
4.Marian Catholic22-3426
5.Normal Community21-33910
6. Danville20-3354
7.Evanston23-430T-8
8.Bloom20-3275
9. Rockford East26-220T-8
10.Moline19-4107

Others receiving votes: Collinsville 9, Lincoln Park 5, Simeon 4, Bolingbrook 2, Geneva 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 1.

Class 3A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Bogan (8)20-2961
2.Morgan Park (1)22-3912
3.Springfield Southeast (1)20-2833
4.East St. Louis20-5654
5.Peoria Notre Dame18-4555
6.Lincoln19-2476
7.St. Laurence20-3428
8.Rock Falls22-22510
9.Ottawa17-2157
10. St. Viator18-59NR

Others receiving votes: DePaul Prep 6, Farragut 5, Kankakee 3, Lindblom 2, Herrin 2, Carbondale 2, Normal University 1, Highland 1.

Class 2A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Nashville (10)26-21151
2.Leo18-61012
3.Orr (2)16-10844
4.Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley21-2756
5.Bloomington Cent. Catholic18-6705
6. Teutopolis22-4653
7. Alton Marquette22-3438
8.Dunbar18-4279
9.Fairfield25-22110
10.Pinckneyville22-4197

Others receiving votes: Corliss 11, Sterling Newman 9, Warsaw West Hancock 9, Casey-Westfield 7, Aurora Christian 3, Williamsville 1.

Class 1A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Providence -St. Mel (12)19-51201
2.Cissna Park21-2952
T-3.Kewanee (Wethersfield)20-2853
T-3.Moweaqua Central A&M 22-3854
5.Winchester-West Central20-5765
6.East Dubuque22-1626
7. Ottawa Marquette23-2457
8.Concord Triopia24-2448
9. Thompsonville23-22010
10.Elmwood18-28NR

Others receiving votes: Madison 7, Nokomis 6, Sesser-Valier 3, Payson Seymour 1, Champaign Judah Christian 1, Collins 1

