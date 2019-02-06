Illinois high school boys basketball polls

Here are the rankings of Illinois high school boys basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 4A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Belleville West (8)
|23-2
|80
|1
|2.
|Curie
|24-1
|72
|2
|3.
|Whitney Young
|21-6
|62
|3
|4.
|Marian Catholic
|22-3
|42
|6
|5.
|Normal Community
|21-3
|39
|10
|6.
|Danville
|20-3
|35
|4
|7.
|Evanston
|23-4
|30
|T-8
|8.
|Bloom
|20-3
|27
|5
|9.
|Rockford East
|26-2
|20
|T-8
|10.
|Moline
|19-4
|10
|7
Others receiving votes: Collinsville 9, Lincoln Park 5, Simeon 4, Bolingbrook 2, Geneva 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 1.
Class 3A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Bogan (8)
|20-2
|96
|1
|2.
|Morgan Park (1)
|22-3
|91
|2
|3.
|Springfield Southeast (1)
|20-2
|83
|3
|4.
|East St. Louis
|20-5
|65
|4
|5.
|Peoria Notre Dame
|18-4
|55
|5
|6.
|Lincoln
|19-2
|47
|6
|7.
|St. Laurence
|20-3
|42
|8
|8.
|Rock Falls
|22-2
|25
|10
|9.
|Ottawa
|17-2
|15
|7
|10.
|St. Viator
|18-5
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: DePaul Prep 6, Farragut 5, Kankakee 3, Lindblom 2, Herrin 2, Carbondale 2, Normal University 1, Highland 1.
Class 2A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Nashville (10)
|26-2
|115
|1
|2.
|Leo
|18-6
|101
|2
|3.
|Orr (2)
|16-10
|84
|4
|4.
|Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
|21-2
|75
|6
|5.
|Bloomington Cent. Catholic
|18-6
|70
|5
|6.
|Teutopolis
|22-4
|65
|3
|7.
|Alton Marquette
|22-3
|43
|8
|8.
|Dunbar
|18-4
|27
|9
|9.
|Fairfield
|25-2
|21
|10
|10.
|Pinckneyville
|22-4
|19
|7
Others receiving votes: Corliss 11, Sterling Newman 9, Warsaw West Hancock 9, Casey-Westfield 7, Aurora Christian 3, Williamsville 1.
Class 1A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Providence -St. Mel (12)
|19-5
|120
|1
|2.
|Cissna Park
|21-2
|95
|2
|T-3.
|Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|20-2
|85
|3
|T-3.
|Moweaqua Central A&M
|22-3
|85
|4
|5.
|Winchester-West Central
|20-5
|76
|5
|6.
|East Dubuque
|22-1
|62
|6
|7.
|Ottawa Marquette
|23-2
|45
|7
|8.
|Concord Triopia
|24-2
|44
|8
|9.
|Thompsonville
|23-2
|20
|10
|10.
|Elmwood
|18-2
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Madison 7, Nokomis 6, Sesser-Valier 3, Payson Seymour 1, Champaign Judah Christian 1, Collins 1
