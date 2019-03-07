Here’s a look at the Nashville Hornets and the rest of the Class 2A Final Four

The Nashville Hornets will make their first appearance in the Class 2A State Basketball Tournament since 2014 on Friday when they take on the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons in a semifinal game at the Peoria Civic Center.
The top-ranked Class 2A team in the state for much of the season, Nashville (34-2) entters the game riding a 19-game winning streak and hasn’t lost since a 31-29 setback at River-to-River Conference rival Pinckneyville on Jan. 4. The appearance iin the state state finals is the 11th in school history for the Hornets who won the 1978 Class A title under coach Bob Bogle.
The Hornets lost in triple overtime to Bloomington Central Catholic (78-62) in the state final game in 2014. On Friday, Nashville returns to the Peoria Civic Center court to battle Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley team (32-2) which is making its first trip the state finals.
The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley-Nashville is set for 7 :15 p.m. and will follow the first semifinal at 5:30 p.m. pitting two-itime defending Class 2A state champion Chicago Orr (23-11) against Chicago Corliss (20-8) The two semifinal winners will meet for the state championship at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The third place game is set for 5:30 p.m.
Following are individual capsules on the four teams competing for the Class 2A state crown.
CHICAGO CORLISS (20-8)
Coach: Harvey Jones (3rd year, 49-15)
Classification Enrollment: 304
Nickname: Trojans
Colors: Black/Gold
Conference: Chicago Public
Last Year’s Advancement: Lost to Winnebago 58-55 in super-sectional
State Tournament history: This is the Trojans first state tournament appearance
Starting 5: Guard: Dhashon Dyson, jr. 6-1 (19.3 ppg,, 102 rebounds, 88 assists); G-F: LaMondre Townsen, sr. 6-6, (14.6 ppg., 109 rebounds, 103 assists) Center: Joe Doyle , sr. 6-10 (6.4 ppg., 248 rebounds, 201 assists); Forward: Jadon Williams, jr. (6.2 ppg., 129 rebounds, 63 assists); Guard: Mark Lewis sr. 5-10; (6.2 ppg, 78 rebounds, 53 assi ts)
CHICAGO ORR (23-11)
Coach: Louis Adams (8th season, 180-48)
Classification Enrollment: 275
Nickname: Spartans
Colors: Black/Gold
Conference: Chicago Public
Last Year’s Advancement: Defeated Winnebago 76-49 in state title game)
State Tournament history This is Orr’s fifth state tournament apperance. The Spartans are the two-time defending Class 2A state champions.
Starting 5: Guard: Michael Taylor, sr. 6-1, (5.6 ppg.,, 124 rebounds, 53 assists); Forward: Sherif Kenney, sr. 6-5 (12.3 ppg, 93 rebounds, 66 assists) Guard: Terry Williams, sr. 6-1: (11.3 ppg., 73 rebounds, 38 assists); Center: Tujantee Williams, sr. 6-6 (13.6 ppg, 258 rebounds, 138 assists); Guard: Greg Outlaw, sr, 6-4 (13 ppg., 126 rebound, 61 assists)
GIBSON CITY MELVIN SIBLEY (32-2)
Coach: Ryan Tompkins (17th season, 253-238)
Classification Enrollment: 312
Nickname: Falcons
Colors: Red/Black
Conference: Heart of Illinois
Last Season’s Advancment: Lost to Monticello 45-43 in regional final
State Tournament History: This is the Falcons first state tournament
Starting 5: Guard: Caleb Bleich, 5-10sr. (6.1 ppg, 150 rebounds, 53 assists); Forward: Ryland Holt, sr. 6-5, (14.4 ppg., 296 rebounds, 83 assists); Guard: Ben Freehill, sr. 6-1, (5.2 ppg., 85 rebounds, 86 assists); Forward: Bryce Barnes, sr., 6-1, (14.1 ppg, 218 rebounds, 128 assists); GuardL Connor Birky, sr. 6-2 (12.6 ppg., 138 rebounds, 34 assists)
NASHVILLE (34-2)
Coach: Wayne Harre (2nd season, 57-10)
Classification Enrollment: 399
Nickname: Hornets
Colors: Royal Blue/White/Red
Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
Last Season’s Advancement: Lost to Pinckneyville 55-33 in sectional semifinal
State Tournament history: This is the Hornets 11th trip to the state finals
Starting 5: Guard: Tristen Hercules, 5-10, jr. (4.5, ppg., 105 rebounds, 20 assists); Guard: Kelton Harre, 5-10, sr. (4.5 ppg., 68 rebounds, 19 assists); sr. Forward:: Bryson Bultman, 6-5, sr. (14.6 ppg., 268 rebounds, 85 assists); Guard: Carson Parker, jr. 6-5 (14.6 ppg., 218 rebounds, 47 assists); Center: Tanner Bergmann , 6-6 sr (3.3 ppg., (50 rebounds, 8 assists)
