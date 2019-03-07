Madison’s Emmitt Gordon III is first-team All-State pick

Madison senior Emmitt Gordon III’s only season as a member of the Trojans basketball team has proven to be a memorable one.
A 6-3 senior guard, who led the Trojans to the title game of the Okawville Sectional, has been named as an Associated Press Class 1A first team all-state selection for the 2018-19 season.
The Class 1A-2A all-state teams were released on Thursday.
Gordon, who transferred to Madison from Granite City prior to this season, averaged 19.3 points, 3..2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for a Madison team which finished 19-12 and was ranked as high as seventh in the AP Class 1A state poll. He averaged 16 points during his junior year at Granite City.
An excellent student-athlete who excels in the classroom where he carries a 3.3 GPA, Gordon has drawn interest from Nebraska and Missouri-Kanasa City.
Earning Class 1A honorable mention status was Okawville senior Will Aubel. A 6-4 forward, Aubel averaged 10.7 points and 6 rebounds for the Rockets, who reached the Class 1A ‘Elite 8’ after winning the state championship a year ago. Okawville finished the season 21-11.
In Class 2A, Nashville senior Bryson Bultman was chosen as a second team all-state selection for a Hornets team which has been ranked No. 1 in the state most of the season.
Headed to McKendree University next season, the 6-5 Bultman is averaging 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Hornets (34-2) who will take on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a state tournament semi-final on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center.
Bultman’s Nashville teammate, junior Carson Parker was named as an honorable mention selection. The 6-5 Parker averages 14.6 points and 7.1 points per game.
Also an honorable mention selection was Wesclin senior Nate Brede. The 6-7 Warriors senior averaged 17.2 points and had 72-3 point field goals for the season.
