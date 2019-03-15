Illinois Class 3A Final Four

Here’s a closer look at the four teams which will compete for the Class 3A stater title this weekend.
DePaul College Prep (25-9)
Head coach: Tom Kleinschmidt (5th season, 107-49)
Classification Enrollment: 724.35
Nickname: Rams
Colors: Navy/White/Orange
Conference: Chicago Catholic
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Last Season advancement: The Rams lost to North Chicago, 66-58, in Sectional Final
State Tournament history: This is the Rams first trip to the state finals.
Starting Five: G: Tyler Johnson (5-10, soph. 9.4 points, 128 rebounds, 85 assists); G: Lance Mosley (6-2, jr., 11.1 points, 115 rebounds, 39 assists); G: Raheem Anthony, 6-3, sr, 14.4 points, 194 rebounds, 128 assists); F: Perry Cowan (6-4, sr., 18,6 points, 216 rebounds, 51 assists); F: Pavle Pantovic (6-6, sr. 6.8 pointa, 204 rebounds, 26 assists)
Chicago Bogan (29-3)
Coach: Arthur Goodwin (10th season, 200-70)
Classification Enrollment: 778
Nickname: Bengals
Colors: Orange/White/Black
Conference: Chicago Public
Last Season Advancement: The Bengals lost to Chicago (Morgan Park), 101-71, in Sectional Final
State Tournament history: This is the Bengals first state tournament appearance
Starting Five: G: Tyreon Hardin (5-10, sr. 6.7 points, 35 rebounds, 32 assists); G: Antonie Bloxton (5-11, jr. 12.5 points, 32 rebounds, 23 assists); G: Jordan Booker, (5-11, SR.), 15.2 points, 155 assists); G: Kyndal Davis (5-11, sr, 4.8 points, 42 rebounds, 28 assists); F; Rashuan Agee (6-8, sr., 19..3 points, 413 rebounds, 75 assists)
East St. Louis (28-6)
Coach: Mark Chambers (2nd season, 37-11)
Classification Enrollment: 1235
Nickname: Flyers
Colors: Orange/Royal
Conference: Southwestern
Last Season Advancement: Lost to Marion 71-68 in sectional final
State Tournament History: This is the Flyers 11th trip to the state finals
Starting 5: G: Jashawn Anderson (5-11, jr. 6.8 points, 45 rebounds, 139 assists); F: Richard Robinson (6-7, sr., 7.2 points, 186 rebounds, 34 assists) F: Elijah Rice (6-3, sr., 7.4 points, 89 rebouna, 90 assists); G: Cornelius LeFlore (6-4, sr. , 11.0 points, 33 rebounds, 27 assists); F: Terrence Hargrove (6-7, sr., 19.0 points, 290 rebounds, 37 assists)
Peoria Manual (19-111)
Coach: Willie Coleman (2nd season, 28-30)
Classification Enrollment: 613
Nickname: Rams
Colors: Orange/Black
Conference: Big Twelve
Last Season Advancement: Lost to Sterling 81-78 in sectional semifinal
State Tournament History: This is the Rams 27th trip to the state finals
Starting 5: G; Quintez Edwards (6-1, sr 12.8 points, 118 rebounds, 147 assists); G: Myrice Byrd (5-11, jr. 10.1, 141 rebounds, 187 assists); G: Rolando Brown (6-2, jr, 17.0 points, 270 rebounds, 58 assists); F: Emayan Byrd (6-4, soph. (10.1 points, 148 reounds, 137 assists); F: Storm Hangen (6-4, jr, 5.0 points, 115 rebounds, 117 assists)
Comments