Illinois Class 4A Final Four

Here is a closer look at the four Class 4A teams who will battle for the state championship.
Rockford East (34-2)
Coach: Roy Sackmaster (14 years, 189-225)
Classification Enrollment: 1864
Nickname: E-Rabs
Colors: Red/Black
Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
Last Season’s Advancement: The E’Rabs lost to Rockford (Auburn), 65-49, in Regional Final
State Tournament history: This is the E’Rabs 10th trip to the state finals
Starting 5: G: Chris Burnell (6-3, sr. 14.1 points, 172 rebounds, 190 assists); F: Andres Thompson (6-4, sr. 8 points, 233 rebounds, 51 assists); C: Sha-Den Clanton (6-6,, sr. 13.4 points, 244 rebounds, 75 assists) G: Demarion Dickens (5-8, sr. 3.9 points, 115 rebounds 68 assists) F: Sincere Parker (6-3, jr. 19.1 points, 161 rebounds, 38 assists)
Evanston (31-4)
Coach: Mike Ellis (16 years, 355-154)
Classification Enrollment: 3459
Nickname: Wildkits
Colors: Orange/Blue
Conference: Central Suburban League
Last Season’s Advancement: The Wildkits defeated Elgin (Larkin), 61-49, in Third Place Game
State Tournament History: This is the Wildkits 15th trip to the state tournament
Starting 5: F: Jaylin Gibson (6-3, soph. 8 points, 232 rebounds, 78 assists); G: Jaheim Holden (6-0, sr. 11..0 points, 113 rebounds, 109 assists); G: Lance Jones (6-2, sr. 15.8 points, 120 rebounds, 106 assists); G: Blake Peters (6-1, soph. 12.7, points, 123 rebounds, 33 assists); G: Ryan Bost (5-11, sr. 9.9 points, 90 rebounds, 51 assists)
Chicago Curie (34-1)
Coach: Mike Oliver (17th season (532-124)
Classification Enrollment: 4814.7
Nickname: Condors
Colors: Red/White/Blue
Conference: Chicago Public League
Last Season’s Advancement: The Condors lost to Chicago (Whitney Young), 80-73, in Sectional Final
State Tournament History: This is the Condors second trip to the state finals
Starting 5: G: Damon Nixon (6-2, sr. (10.1 points, 75 rebounds, 66 assists); G: DuJuan Gordon (6-2, sr 17.6 points, 271 rebounds 68 assists); G; Trevon Hamilton (5-9, sr. 6.7 points, 42 rebounds, 229 assists); F: Ramean Hinton (6-4, jr. 11.5 points, 205 rebounds, 38 assists); F: Justin Harmon (6-3, sr. 15.6 points, 153 rebounds, 70 assists)
Belleville West (32-4)
Coach Joe Muniz, (15 years, 242-177)
Classification Enrollment: 2066
Nickname: Maroons
Colors: Maroon/White
Conference: Southwestern
Last Season’s Advancement: The Maroons defeated Whitney Young 60-56 in state title game
State Tournament History: This is the Maroons ninth trip to the state tournament
Starting 5: G: Lawrence Brazil III (5-11, sr. 13 points, 86 rebounds, 149 assists); G: Jaylin Mosby (6-3, sr. 8.9 points, 109 rebounds, 48 assists); F: Keith Randolph (6-5,sr. 9.1 points, 219 rebound, 34 assist); F: Will Shumpert ( 6-6 sr 9.1 points, 159 reboubnds, 41 assists); FEJ Liddell (6-7, sr. 20.4 points, 324 rebounds, 110 assists)
