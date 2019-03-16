Belleville West repeats as Class 4A state champion

The Belleville West Maroons have done it again, winning their second-straight state championship. They beat Evanston Township 71-59 to clinch the trophy.

The Maroons will be honored on Sunday with a welcome home parade and reception. The parade will begin at 2:25 p.m. at Signal Hill and travel to Belleville West High School. A reception will follow at 3 p.m. at West.

This story is developing. Return to bnd.com for more on the Maroons’ state championship victory.