Two players have won Mr. Illinois Basketball twice. West’s Liddell is now one of them.

BELLEVILLE

Belleville West senior EJ Liddell contiinues to establish himself as one of the great players in Illinois high school basketball history.

Less than two weeks after leading the Belleville West Maroons to a second straight Class 4A state championship, Liddell picked up Illinois’ top individual honor Wednesday when he was named Illinois Mr. Basketball for the 2018-19 season. It’s the second time he’s earned the honor.

The 6-foot-7 Liddell, an Ohio State University recruit, joins former Chicago Simeon and Duke University standout Jabari Parker as the only players to earn the honor twice. Parker, who won Mr. Basketball in 2012 and 2013, is currently a member of the NBA’s Washington Wizards.

Liddell collected 95 first place votes and finished with 506 in the balloting. East St. Louis senior Terrence Hargrove was second with 107 points and two first place votes.

Liddell averaged 20.2 points and 9.3 rebounds with 144 blocked shots this season for the Maroons who finished 34-4 and defeated Evanston in the state title game.

A four time all-Southwestern Conference first-team selection, Liddell is a three-time Illinois Basketball Coaches Association first team all-state selection and a two-time Associated Press first team all-state selection. He is the third player from the metro-east to earn the honor, joining former Edwardsville High School and current Missouri guard Mark Smith (2017) and former East St. Louis star and NBA player Darius Miles (2000)

West went 66-6 the past two years and won 100 of 128 games in Liddell’s four-year career.

Liddell in 2018-19

Most Points: 42 Madisonville North Hopkins, Ky. (Nov. 30)
Most Rebounds 16 (twice): Madisonville North Hopkins, Ky. and Granite City (Feb. 22)
Most Blocked Shots: 10 Alton (March 5)
Double-Doubles (points-rebounds): 15
Double figure rebounds: 16
Double Figure scoring: 35 out of 38 games
Points: 749 (20.2 PPG.)
Field Goal Percentage: 62.3 (274-440)
Rebounds: 345 (9.3 rpg.)
Blocked Shots: 144

Liddell Career

(West all-time rank)
Games: 128 (1)
Points: 2508 (1)
Rebounds: 1004 (1)
Assists: 322 (3rd)
Blocks: 500 (1)

What opposing coaches say:

“EJ was a matchup nightmare. He could post up strong and finish above the rim and he could step outside and shoot it. Then if he missed, he would crash the boards hard. He has a great motor and is an underrated passer. He passed out of the post and set up his teammates for great shots. His greatest asset is the way he blocks shots. He is the best shot blocker I have ever seen. EJ was a team guy. He did not care if he scored 30 points or 2 points, as long as the team won. He was clearly the best player in the state the last two years and it was not even close.” - JEFF CREEK, BELLEVILLE EAST

“Our thought process was to try and stay between EJ and the basket as best we could and make him shoot over a hand from the outside. We sent a man to double team him if he caught it on the block. We sent the double team off a player outside the arc, usually not off (Lawrence Brazil III). All the West players are capable shooters, but we had to pick our poison and recover as quickly as possible on passes out of the post.

“What made EJ even more tough is he is a willing and excellent passer especially to cutters from the opposite side of the floor for lay-ups and dunks. We stayed away from doubling from the weak (opposite) side of the floor for this reason. E.J. ranks as the best player in the state over the last two years with Terrance Hargrove ranking a close second for his play this season.” - DARIN LEE, COLLINSVILLE

Illinois Mr. Basketball Lists

Following is a list of players who have won Illinois’ Mr. Basketball, thier schools and where they attended colllege.

2019 EJ Liddell Belleville West Ohio State

2018 EJ Liddell Belleville West Ohio State

2017 Mark Smith Edwardsville Missouri

2016 Charlie Moore Morgan Park Kansas

2015 Jalen Brunson Stevenson Villanova

2014 Jahill Okafor Whitney Young Duke

2013 Jabari Parker, Simeon Duke

2012 Jabari Parker Simeon Duke

2011 Ryan Boatright East Aurora Connecticut

2011 Chasson Randle Rock Island Stanford

2010 Jereme Richmond Waukegan Illinois

2009 Brandon Paul Gurnee Warren Illinois

2008 Kevin Dillard Homewood-Flossmoor Dayton

2007 Derrick Rose Simeon Memphis

2006 Jon Scheyer Glenbrook North Duke

2005 Julian Wright Homewood-Flossmoor Kansas

2004 Shaun Livingston Peoria Central NBA

2003 Shannon Brown Proviso East Michigan State

2002 Dee Brown Proviso East Illinois

2001 Eddy Curry Thornwood NBA

2000 Darius Miles East St. Louis NBA

1999 Brian Cook Lincoln Illinois

1998 Frankie Williams Peoria Manual Illinois

1997 Sergio McClain Peoria Manual Illinois

1996 Ronnie Fields Farragut DePaul

1995 Kevin Garnett Farragut NBA

1994 Jarrod Gee St, Martin de Porres Illinois

1993 Rashard Griffith King Wisconsin

1992 Chris Collins Glenbrook North Duke

1991 Howard Nathan Peoria Manual Nothwest Oklahoma JC

1990 Jamie Brandon King LSU

1989 Deon Thomas Simeon Illinois

1988 Eric Anderson St. Francis DeSales Indiana

1987 Marcus Liberty King Illinois

1986 Nick Anderson Simeon Illinois

1985 Ed Horton Springfield Lanphier Iowa

1984 Brian Sloan McLeansboro Indiana

1983 Marty Simmons Lawrenceville Evansville

1982 Bruce Douglas Quincy Illinois

1981 Walter Downing Providence Catholic Marquette

