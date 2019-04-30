Josh Hunt steps down as Triad basketball coach

Triad names gymnasium after former basketball coach Rich Mason Gymnasium dedicated Feb. 17 at Troy Triad High School in Troy, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO, before Triad's IHSA boys basketball home game against Bethalto Civic Memorial High School. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rich Mason Gymnasium dedicated Feb. 17 at Troy Triad High School in Troy, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO, before Triad's IHSA boys basketball home game against Bethalto Civic Memorial High School.

After 13 years of wearing many hats with the Triad School District athletic department, Josh Hunt has decided to take off the largest hat of all.

At least for now.

Hunt 41, confirmed that after three years as the Knights’ head boys basketball coach that he has submitted his letter of resignation.

“I thought long and hard about this decision. It wasn’t easy and I talked to many friends and coaches like (Triad athletic director) Kenny Deatherage, baseball coach Jesse Bugger, Bud Vallino and a couple of coaches in the Mississippi Valley Conference before making up my mind,” he said. “But right now, I’m a physical education teacher, a middle school athletic director, an assistant baseball coach, a father of three great kids and a husband. I just felt like I needed to let something go and spend more time being a father and husband. ‘’

Hunt ends his three-year stint as the Knights coach with a record of 44-44. Triad finished the 2018-19 season 11-19 and tied for third in Mississippi Valley Conference with a 5-5 mark. The Knights were 19-10 under Hunt in his first season (2016-17) then were 14-15 a season ago.

Hunt also spent seven years as an assistant coach before being hired prior to the 2013-14 season to take over a struggling Knights girls program

Triad, which finished 0-24 in 2012-13, finished 10-17 in Hunt’s first season. Then, led by standout Abby Burroughs and all-state guard Sophie Thompson, Triad won 42 games the next two years and shared the MVC title with Highland in 2015-16, finishing 23-4 overall.

“I have been very fortunate in that I get to work in a great school district with a very supportive administration,’’ Hunt said. “Taking over the girls program which didn’t win a game the previous season and winning 10 games that first year was a real accomplishment for those kids. But we had great kids who wanted to work hard and bought into our system.

“I have also really enjoyed coaching the boys program the past three years. Again, I have been so fortunate to have great kids who worked hard and did what we asked of them. And I’m not done coaching.. I just have to take a step back and take a break.’’

Hunt will remain an assistant baseball coach at Triad. The Knights placed fourth at the Class 3A State Baseball Tournament last season.

“I counted them up the other day and all together my three kids are involved in 10 different sports,’’ Hunt said. “Now my wfe has always been a wonderful coach’s wife, but with the kids having games and practices here, there and everywhere, it’s a little much. ...





“Coaching basketball is a year-long job now and you only get one chance to watch your kids grow up. I’m sure whoever the new coach is, he will do a great job. And like I said, I’m not done coaching basketball. My youngest is in the fourth grade and so when he gets a little older, we’ll see what happens.’’