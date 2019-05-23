Boys Basketball
Triad offers boys basketball job to Ladue assistant coach
Jeff Guildry, an assistant boys basketball coach at Ladue High School for the past five years, has been hired as the new head coach at Triad High School.
Triad Athletic Director Kenny Deatherage confirmed Thursday afternoon that Guidry, a 1997 University of Kentucky graduate, will take over the Knights program from Josh Hunt who resigned last month after three years.
“Actually we had hired Jeff as an assistant coach to help out, but when Josh (Hunt) resigned last month this seemed like a natural move,’’ Deatherage said. “I reaslly like Jeff and think he’ll do a good job. He’s local, lives in Troy.’’
Deatherage said Guidry’s hiring remains subject to a vote of the school board in June.
